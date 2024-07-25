Algonquin student card and U-Pass to be replaced by merged card

The two cards will become one, starting next semester
James Gray
Photos: James Gray
July 25, 2024
Revised: July 25, 2024 3:39pm
Photo: James Gray
Students board an outbound bus at one of Algonquin's two bus stops, across the street from residence

Algonquin’s AC card and U-Pass card will be replaced by a new merged card in the upcoming fall semester.

The new card will continue to provide free passage on Ottawa public transit, access to the gym in X-building and optionally to pay at college-run cafeterias and all other functions of the two cards.

The merged card will also take over the AC Cash system, which allows discounted purchases at college-run restaurants.
The merged card will also take over the AC Cash system, which allows discounted purchases at college-run restaurants.

Additionally, the new card will not need to be renewed at the Card Services office as U-Passes must currently be.

Existing cards will cease to function on September 1.

Students will be able to get their new card from the office on E-building’s ground floor, room E120, or a second help desk in the D-building cafeteria. These will open on Aug. 12, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and continue into an unknown date in the fall. No appointment is needed to get this card.

The name of the new card is currently unknown. But similar merges will take place at Ottawa’s other post-secondary institutions.

Incoming students are reminded to submit a photograph of themselves for the card before coming to pick it up. Students who have already done so do not need a new photo for the new card.

The Card Services office in room E120 manufactures student cards, U-Passes, and soon, the merged card.
The Card Services office in room E120 manufactures student cards, U-Passes, and soon, the merged card.

Algonquin students’ reactions to the news were mixed to positive. Rohan Mulchandani, a level 2 event management student, said he likes the concept but would disapprove of an increase to the fee to replace a lost card. However, a representative of Card Services said that the fee will remain the same.

Other students commented:

  • “It’s kind of annoying that I have to go pick [the new card] up. I don’t really use my student card, just my U-Pass. But I guess it might be easier to just carry the one card.” Christina Hollands, level 2 web development and internet applications student.
  • “I think it would be helpful, less of a hassle.” Casper Waterman, level 1 community and justice services student.
  • “I’m not a student anymore, but yeah, I think it would help.” Brad Beekmans, graduate of the music industry arts program and employee at Algonquin’s theatre.
James Gray

See more articles by
James Gray
