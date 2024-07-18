Algonquin continues work on Indigenous representation after Kwey language video series launch

Algonquin College launched the Kwey video series as part of its commitment to embracing the traditional Anishinàbe language on campus.

The videos feature Algonquin’s director of Indigenous initiatives, Anita Tenasco, teaching words in the language while giving information on Indigenous topics.

In April, the college introduced four city streets with Indigenous names on the Ottawa campus. The new streets are Wajashk Private, Nigig Private, Adjidjàk Private, and Wabisheshì Private. These are named after animals in the Anishinàbe language— muskrat, otter, crane and marten, respectively.

Tenasco, who has been the director of Indigenous initiatives since January, and is herself part of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg community, played an integral role in the project.

“This was a project that I committed to when I started my work back in January,” said Tenasco. “Other First Nations students see that our college’s leadership values our languages, understands the need to revitalize our languages and really honours part of the true history of the territory.”

Algonquin College is located on unceded Algonquin Anishinabek territory, and classes, ceremonies and events often start with a land acknowledgment. The idea of a land acknowledgment is fairly well known, but not every student understands the significance.

”It’s fair to say I don’t know as much as I should,” said level two business analytics student Rajesh Ganji. “I am new to Canada but I know it’s important. I know there is a history, I just don’t know what to look it up.”

The Mamidosewin Centre is Algonquin College’s Indigenous student hub. The Kwey video series says that Mamidosewin is Algonquin and Ojibwe for “meeting place” or “walking together,” and it’s a place where students can learn more about Indigenous cultures and the land that Algonquin College is built on.

Tenasco describes the Mamidosewin Centre as “so important to First Nations students… a safe space to access resources, to access indigenous knowledge keepers”, and “a home away from home” for Indigenous students.

The Mamidosewin Centre also hosts events for non-indigenous students, such as information sessions and film screenings.

”I think at the core we need to acknowledge that we’re still here, that we were here first and we’re still here,” said Sydney LaRoux, an Algonquin College student who is part of the Inuit community. “A lot of people dance around indigeneity, there is a lot of history people get uncomfortable about, but that makes it that much more important to talk about.”

June was National Indigenous History Month, but Algonquin College has more material planned for the future.

”We’re planning a series for the fall [of] 2024. It will be about welcoming people to the territory, back to school… with phrases to talk about accomplishments and studies and success and perhaps even feelings,” said Tenasco. ”Truth, reconciliation, indigenization and most importantly in all of this, building meaningful relationships with the host nation of Ottawa and the host nation of the territory is so crucial.”

Tenasco also mentioned other events that Algonquin College was might hold in the future, including but not limited to special guest speakers, important elders teaching student about their communities.