AC Summer Fest brings students together with fun, food and festivities

AC Summerfest was held at the J-building courtyard on Thursday afternoon, July 17, hosted by AC Hub, in partnership with the Algonquin Students’ Association, the International Education Centre and the Student Health & Wellness Zone.

The event included booths offering activities, food and prizes. Students enjoyed the airbrush tattoos booth, flower crown making booth, friendship bracelet making booth and the intentional planting booth. A fresh fruit stall gave out watermelon and pineapple, and a Paws4Stress booth showcased certified therapy dogs for people to unwind and make furry friends with. People could perform tasks at two prize stalls to win AC merch. Attendees could also play games, including mini golf, tic-tac-toe and ring-toss.

This year’s Summerfest was packed full of hot weather and summer fun, with live music making the fest even more entertaining.

“My favourite is the vibe, since I came here, it has live music and a lot of activities for people to join,” said Nichapat P. a marketing management student.

The fest was supposed to happen on July 10, but got postponed due to bad weather.

“We typically have it in the first week of July, so I’ve been working at it for a few months now, planning everything, booking vendors, getting everything organized, and it has been really fun to organize,” said Samantha Therrien, events officer at AC Hub and the organizer of this event. She said she was glad that people could make it even after the delay.

“This is a fun event. It’s like a stress reliever for us, because we are near our final, so there is a lot of requirements,” said Alexa Dela Cruz from business management and entrepreneurship. “This is a good one for us because we can just spend a few hours not worrying about assignments.”

Kunal Arora from the web development and internet application program said that the event was good.

“People meeting each other and networking and having fun is the best,” said Arora.