AC Summer Fest brings students together with fun, food and festivities

Students and faculty celebrate summer at lively event
Agrani Tiwari
Photos: Agrani Tiwari
August 1, 2024
Revised: August 1, 2024 1:19pm
Photo: Agrani Tiwari
Ithihas Omanakuttan Sheeja (left) and Lauren Larocque (right) at the fresh fruit booth

AC Summerfest was held at the J-building courtyard on Thursday afternoon, July 17, hosted by AC Hub, in partnership with the Algonquin Students’ Association, the International Education Centre and the Student Health & Wellness Zone.

The event included booths offering activities, food and prizes. Students enjoyed the airbrush tattoos booth, flower crown making booth, friendship bracelet making booth and the intentional planting booth. A fresh fruit stall gave out watermelon and pineapple, and a Paws4Stress booth showcased certified therapy dogs for people to unwind and make furry friends with. People could perform tasks at two prize stalls to win AC merch. Attendees could also play games, including mini golf, tic-tac-toe and ring-toss.

Eddie Alleyne, the musician played live music throughout the fest
Eddie Alleyne played throughout the fest Photo credit: Agrani Tiwari

This year’s Summerfest was packed full of hot weather and summer fun, with live music making the fest even more entertaining.

“My favourite is the vibe, since I came here, it has live music and a lot of activities for people to join,” said Nichapat P. a marketing management student.

Harsimran Gill from the computer programming level 1, enjoyed making the flower crowns the most
Harsimran Gill from the computer programming level 1, enjoyed making flower crowns the most Photo credit: Agrani Tiwari

The fest was supposed to happen on July 10, but got postponed due to bad weather.

“We typically have it in the first week of July, so I’ve been working at it for a few months now, planning everything, booking vendors, getting everything organized, and it has been really fun to organize,” said Samantha Therrien, events officer at AC Hub and the organizer of this event. She said she was glad that people could make it even after the delay.

Jia Hong Shih from the computer programming program wins sunglasses after playing the game at the Student’s Association’s booth.
Jia Hong Shih from the computer programming program won sunglasses after playing the game at the Student Association’s booth Photo credit: Agrani Tiwari

“This is a fun event. It’s like a stress reliever for us, because we are near our final, so there is a lot of requirements,” said Alexa Dela Cruz from business management and entrepreneurship. “This is a good one for us because we can just spend a few hours not worrying about assignments.”

Rod Burns and Apollo from St. John Ambilance Therapy Dogs at the Paws and Stress booth at the fest.
Rod Burns and Apollo from St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs at the Paws4Stress booth Photo credit: Agrani Tiwari

Kunal Arora from the web development and internet application program said that the event was good.

“People meeting each other and networking and having fun is the best,” said Arora.

Agrani Tiwari

