A peaceful retreat on campus

Horticulture professor and program coordinator Tommy Wingreen overseeing work to get the gardens ready for the winter. Photo credit: Brett Thoms

The Horticulture Gardens on the corner of Woodroffe Drive and College Avenue at the south end of campus serves as both an outdoor classroom and a park for the college community.

Tommy Wingreen, the professor and coordinator for the horticulture programs at the college described the gardens as a gathering place where people can come to experience the fresh air, meet with people, relax and take in the environment filled with plants and animals.

“If you come several times over the year, you will see the changes over the season, and experience and learn when different plants are in bloom,” said Wingreen.

The plant collections contain more than 1,000 different trees, shrubs and perennials, according to Wingreen. During spring you will find tulips, which are currently in the process of being planted before the winter sets in, among many other spring bulbs coming into bloom.

“Labels on some plants provide a chance to learn, whether you are a horticultural student or take photographs,” said Wingreen.

“There is visual interest all around you in the gardens”, said Carol Johnson, a first-semester horticulture student. “From the decorative stone walkways to the bridges and wooden structures, students both past and present contributed to aesthetics of the space.”

“With winter fast approaching, a lot of the colour has gone but that does not mean that the serenity and the peaceful feeling one gets when surrounded by nature has gone,” said Johnson. “The horticultural gardens is a nice place to ‘get away’ and just be.”