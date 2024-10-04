New brand ads appear on TV screens across Algonquin College

New contracts with Neutrogena, Aveeno and Ikea lead to ads on Algonquin College campus screens

Students returned to campus this fall greeted by a wave of new external ads flashing across campus TV screens.

Ads for well-known brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno and Ikea started appearing on screens as part of a larger effort by Algonquin College to invest revenue into daily operations.

According to said David Hall, manager of marketing and communications for Campus Services, these external campaigns were introduced at the end of the summer term in August as part of a broader initiative by the college.

“The end of August and early September is a popular time for our advertisers as it coincides with the start of a new school year,” said Hall.

The appearance of these ads has sparked varying reactions from students, some of whom feel that the focus should remain on campus-related content.

“The first time that I saw it, I told (my friend), oh my god, what is this doing?” said Careen Palomar-Mallen, an office administration health services student. “I prefer seeing things on campus, anything pertaining to the campus, because it’s informative and it tells us where things are.”

Algonquin College has had a policy in place since 2005 that governs on-campus advertising. The Advertising and Selling on Campus Policy (PM04) provides clear guidelines for advertising partnerships, allowing external companies to display ads on select televisions and boards across the college.

“The policy provides direction on (the college’s) advertising program,” said Hall.

He noted that these partnerships allow the college to maintain a degree of control over the content being displayed while also generating revenue that Hall says is “invested back into the college to support day-to-day operations and new initiatives.”

Despite the presence of these new ads, some students remain indifferent.

“I haven’t really seen any. I haven’t really focused on ads or anything. It doesn’t cross my mind,” said Marco Damato, a student in the animation program.

The screens showing the new advertisements are strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as the cafeteria and the T, N, B, and C-buildings.

“Sometimes you glance at it, but mostly if it doesn’t interest you, you just walk past by it,” said Palomar-Mallen.

According to Hall, Algonquin has worked with a diverse group of advertisers in the past, some of which include federal government departments, provincial governments, wireless providers, Canadian banks, furniture stores, and health and beauty products.

The PM04 policy states that “all advertisements and notices must further and not diminish the professional atmosphere at the college,” among other guidelines, to ensure board rules and regulations are followed.