Museum Studies Craft Market gathers funds for graduation

Students in the museum studies program were fundraising for an end-of-year showcase to help them get noticed by professionals
Jude Osmond
Photos:
December 3, 2024
Revised: December 3, 2024 3:16pm
Applied museum studies Audrey Todd, Veronica Lavoi, Elizabeth Henshaw and Esten Szwalek)

The Museum Studies Craft Market on Nov. 25 in the E-building raised money to support a showcase by graduating students at the Ottawa Art Gallery

“We want to be able to deliver a good experience for the people that show up,” said Esten Szwalek, a third-year student from the museum studies program.

The showcase is also a way to help students network and a chance for the grads to show their projects and speak to professionals in the museum fields.

“We’re essentially put to work all the skills we learned throughout the program,” said Emeraude Mukikala, a Level 5 class representative for the museum studies program.

Mukikala said students hoped to raise $1,000.

The table was full with a variety of different little souvenirs including stickers, ornaments, bandanas, crocheted items and many more fun items for people to buy and collect.

They chose to create handmade gifts instead of baking pastries because their program has a lot of creative people. “It came from the fact our program is really crafty and artsy people,” said Mukikala.

The gifts were all made from scratch by the graduating museum studies students, everything was priced between five dollars $5 and the highest priced item was $30 which was a reversible tank top. The most popular items sold were the stickers at $5 each.

Third-year student Elizabeth Henshaw, who creates stickers on the side as a “personal business,” made some of the stickers for the fundraiser.

“Everything on the table was made by someone from our graduating class,” said Szwalek.

Last year they could not pay for catering, so this year their goal is to make more than they did last year. “The goal is to pay for catering and be able to afford tables,” said Henshaw.

The event ended at around 5 p.m. and the students made about $650 at the end of the event, just $350 short of their goal, according to Szwalek.

News

Jude Osmond

See more articles by
Jude Osmond
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.