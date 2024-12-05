Monkey Buziness Productions shakes up Ottawa’s indie film scene

Four visionary filmmakers are redefining Ottawa’s indie film landscape by creating space for voices often unheard and inspiring the next generation of creatives

Tom Peters (front left), Christian Guerin (front right), Gigi Packer (back left) and Tchahyé. B (back right), the masterminds behind the Monkey Buizness Productions.

Two Algonquin College graduates are part of a collective hoping to shake up Ottawa’s filmmaking scene. Monkey Buziness Productions is a group of passionate indie filmmakers committed to making authentic and boundary-pushing cinema.

Made up of four creatives, Tom Peters, Christian Guerin, Tchahyé. B and Gigi Packer, they represent a mix of experiences, backgrounds and talents that have come together to push Ottawa’s indie scene forward.

Peters and Guerin are graduates of Algonquin College’s film and media program and have honed their skills through Algonquin’s hands-on training. Tchahyé has experience in videography while Packer comes from a theatre background.

“We each bring something unique to the table,” Packer said. “This diversity in experience helps us look at filmmaking from multiple angles. It makes our work that much richer and more dynamic.”

Individual projects to collective vision

Before coming together as Monkey Buziness Productions, the members had already been working on projects.

“We realized there was a void in Ottawa for truly independent, art-first filmmaking,” said Peters. “The city has opportunities, but a lot of them lean towards corporate or commercial projects. We wanted to create a space for bold, authentic storytelling.”

This comes with a name that indeed has attached to it both their playfulness as creators and respect for film heritage. “There’s a black-and-white film from the 1930s called Monkey Business that I saw as a kid,” said Peters. “It made me think about the longevity of cinema and what kind of legacy we want to leave behind.”

Breaking barriers in independent art

The mission of the group is clear: to create groundbreaking films and give a voice to the voiceless. The themes of their projects often delve into social issues, identity and diversity.

“For me, it’s about showcasing stories that are rarely told,” said Tchahyé. “I feel like as a filmmaker, what I really want to do is also showcase or highlight queer people and also people of colour.”

Coming up are Daddy’s Boy directed by Peters and Velvet Dream by Tchahyé, both premiering at the on Dec. 7, at DigiFilm60 Filmmakers’ Festival. Then there is Waiting for Love, a film directed by Guerin, which will screen at the Mayfair Theatre on Dec. 15 with other independent films.

Algonquin College’s role

Not all of the members are Algonquin graduates, but for Peters and Guerin, the college was a pivotal part of their filmmaking journey. Both credit Algonquin’s film and media program for giving them some pretty unbeatable connections, hands-on training and industry-standard equipment.

“Algonquin gave us a solid foundation,” said Guerin. “The program’s hands-on approach, mixed with its internship opportunities, really opened so many doors for me.”

Peters agreed but emphasized that taking initiative is key: “You pay to learn filmmaking, so make movies while you’re there. Use the gear, connect with classmates and build something you’re proud of.”

Collaboration and creative problem-solving

At the core of Monkey Buziness Productions is their dedication to collaboration. The team takes a democratic approach to dividing tasks, ensuring everyone has a voice in the decision-making process.

“We all have areas we’re more comfortable in,” said Packer. “For example, those two (Guerin and Tchahyé) are more on the DOP side, [which is] director of photography, working with the camera and such. We all have some directing experience… Tom and I fall into more often these scanning and producing roles,” she said.

This collaborative approach helps them overcome the inevitable challenges that come with independent filmmaking. Whether it’s finding affordable locations or managing complex shots, the group works together to solve problems creatively.

“Every project is like a puzzle,” said Peters. “With the right prep and support, you can piece it together.”

Building Ottawa’s film future

While the creation of films stands at the centre of their focus, Monkey Buziness Productions is also keen to see Ottawa’s indie scene grow.

“What we’re really trying to do is produce independent art,” said Peters. “We want to be able to have full autonomy on our stuff. We write, we direct, we produce from the ground up completely so that we’re going to be able to have a big enough portfolio to apply for bigger grants like Telefilm, talk to kind of funders and be able to essentially grow independently.”

They hope to lead by example and be a supportive force for other filmmakers desiring to make honest, independent film projects.

“Also I think in the future there is a bit of like a talk of providing that sort of support to other artists as well,” said Peters.

Advice for aspiring filmmakers

For anyone who would like to enter the movie industry, the Monkey Buziness team has plain and simple advice: just do it.

“Write your script, take a camera and make your first project,” said Guerin. “Your first work won’t be perfect, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.”

“Stay humble and respect your team. Filmmaking is a collaborative art, and the relationships you build can make or break your career,” said Packer.

What’s next for Monkey Buziness?

As the group prepares for their December premieres, they’re already looking toward the future. In 2025, they plan to expand their collective and bring on other filmmakers to diversify their storytelling further.

“This is just the beginning,” said Packer. “We’re excited to keep growing, experimenting and contributing to Ottawa’s film culture.”

For now, Monkey Buziness Productions is focused on making films that challenge conventions and leave a lasting legacy.