Men’s soccer Wolves edge out Cambrian in 1-0 victory

The Wolves and the Golden Shields leap forward and defend the ball.

In a tightly challenged game on Oct. 12 at the Z-building field, the Algonquin Wolves edged out the Cambrian Golden Shield with a 1-0 victory, securing a vital win in OCAA men’s soccer.

The game remained goalless through the first half, but a second-half strike from Gershom Dupuy, assisted by Jaeden Mercure, sealed the match for the Wolves.

The Wolves and the Golden Shields struggled to find an early rhythm as solid defensive efforts and a series of fouls marked the first half.

The teams racked up yellow cards, with the Wolves’ Nicholas Parry, Kerim Tosun and Oscar Forward among those booked.

The Golden Shields were no different, with Michael Karikari, Musa Joof and Nana Wiafe Owusu also receiving cautions.

The match’s decisive moment came in the 70th minute when Jaeden Mercure delivered an assist to Gershom Dupuy, who pushed the ball past Cambrian goalkeeper Aiden Adonu.

Despite 11 shots on goal, the Wolves could only capitalize on this single chance, while Cambrian struggled offensively with only five shots, none of which could breach Algonquin’s goalkeeper, Parry.

Game stats

Shots: Algonquin dominated with eleven shots compared to Cambrian’s five.

Saves: Aiden Adonu made ten saves for Cambrian, keeping his team in the game despite the pressure.

Fouls: The match saw a flurry of yellow cards, with nine cautions issued, adding to the atmosphere.

Corners: Algonquin also held the edge in corner kicks, taking five compared to Cambrian’s three.