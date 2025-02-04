Lunar New Year event brings culture and celebration to Algonquin College

Lion dances, traditional foods, and cultural games brought the Lunar New Year spirit to Algonquin College’s Student Commons on Jan. 29

Lion dancers perform a traditional dance during a Lunar New Year celebration, bringing energy and good fortune to the event.

The Algonquin College community came together on Jan. 29 to celebrate the Lunar New Year with an afternoon of cultural performances, traditional food and festive activities in the Student Commons.

The event featured booths, games, and performances organized by student groups, including the Algonquin College Vietnamese Club and the Chinese Student Alliance. A lion dance captivated people, alongside interactive activities like the Vietnamese dice game (Bầu Cua Tôm Cá) and chopstick pick up challenge.

Alex Murray, a student who attended the event, said she enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

“I think it’s really cool. I really enjoyed the lion dance,” she said. “It was very enthusiastic.”

Murray also took part in the games, winning prizes at both the Vietnamese dice game and the chopstick pick-up challenge.

“It was a pretty lucky day, which I think is pretty crazy,” she said.

The event was a collaboration between the Algonquin Students’ Association and student cultural groups. Tatanisha Riggan, who helped organize the celebration on behalf of the SA, said working with student clubs helped make the event more culturally authentic.

“Between last year and this year, the event has evolved by being co-organized with two student clubs: the Chinese Student Alliance led by Jinying Liu and the AC Vietnamese Student Club led by Linh Ngo,” said Riggan.

Ngo, a coordinator for the event, said planning began just before the winter break.

“The SA reached out just before the break. It first started with an online meeting to learn about what the school offers, the layout, and potential activities,” she said.

Ngo also worked with club members and external partners to bring authentic cultural elements to the event.

“For the Vietnamese team, what I did was talk to the members of the club, search for specific Vietnamese decorations and even talk to the Embassy of Vietnam to borrow decorations and ask for sponsorship from a restaurant,” she said.

At a booth, T&T Supermarket, the event’s sponsor, promoted its delivery service, while guests sampled traditional Lunar New Year foods such as northern Vietnamese spring rolls, pork egg rolls and kimchi spring rolls. Volunteers handed out red envelopes filled with chocolate gold coins.

For some students, the event was their first experience celebrating the Lunar New Year. Dima Zaidi, a first-time attendee, said it was fun and educational.

“They did a really good job bringing people actually from that culture, and it was really interesting,” said Zaidi.

Zaidi also participated in several activities, including getting her name written in Mandarin calligraphy.

“The most fun for me was the chopstick game, where you have to pinch all the candy and then get it in within a certain time limit,” she said. “My thumb cramped up, though, so I did not win.”

Riggan said the event’s goal was to embrace Algonquin College’s diverse community while giving students a platform to share their traditions.

As the celebrations wrapped up, people reflected on the sense of community and cultural appreciation the event fostered.

“It’s great to see the school put effort into events like this,” said Zaidi. “It really brings people together.”