Climate Zone: Birds continue to be killed in collisions with windows, but solutions are out there

Every year a huge number of birds are killed due to collisions with glass windows. In Ottawa, 250,000 birds die annually. Photo credit: William Bailey

The white throated sparrow is a bird that you may often hear whistling away in your neighborhood during the warmer months. Their mere presence and colorful feathers are a cherished sign that spring is in the rear view mirror. Ideally, they fly around in freedom and tranquility.

Until corporate buildings, homes and other public establishments surrounded with glass surfaces appear in their flight path and put their lives at risk.



What is the problem?

Every year a huge number of birds are killed due to collisions with glass windows. In Ottawa, 250,000 birds die annually, according to Safe Wings Ottawa, a group that is working to address the problem. These yearly deaths also range between 34 and 50 million in Canada, and approximately one billion in North America.

An estimated 70 per cent of birds that hit a window die, either on impact or from their injuries from the collision afterwards.

“Although birds are very flexible, they often will get injuries via concussion, eye damage, broken beaks, vision loss, internal bleeding or swelling,” said Janette Niwa, a member of the Safe Wings Ottawa committee, a program of the Ottawa Field-Naturalists’ Club. Its goals are to spread awareness and help find solutions to reduce the mortality rate of birds from colliding into windows. “Those that do survive collisions often fly off and hide under a tree, but often can’t eat and eventually become the prey of cats, dogs or squirrels.”

Why is this important now?

With winter approaching and continuous dropping temperatures, birds will be migrating south which likely decreases the likelihood of bird-window collisions during this time. However, one factor keeps those dangers in effect.

“Since we are beginning to experience the shortest days of the year, city lights will be lit for more hours in the day,” Niwa said. “Birds are attracted to city lights, so they will still be drawn to windows due to their reflections of this light.”

Why do birds collide in glass windows?

Glass windows are structed in a way that isn’t properly visible to the human eye, due to its transparency. Reflectivity also comes into play, as birds will see trees, clouds or skies reflected through the windows. They will therefore assume it’s safe for them and fly full force into windows as a result.

“It’s an invisible hazard,” Niwa said. “There is no clear transparent vertical substance anywhere in nature, so birds don’t know that glass exists. We humans walk through glass doors accidently from time to time and we know they exist. We can’t expect birds to be more aware.”



Is Ottawa taking action?

Although bird safety guidelines for buildings do exist in Ottawa, they are not mandatory.

Toon Dreessen, president at Architects DCA based in Ottawa, is frustrated that these guidelines aren’t taken more seriously.

“The city is always keen on installing bigger windows and more windows, even though we would argue that smaller windows that still meet the building code are better for energy efficiency and better for the birds obviously,” he said.

“City planners are often the roadblock here. Even in instances where they do ‘respect bird safety guidelines’, there’s nothing that forces them to show the thought process they went through to follow the bird safety guidelines. They just need to make a little note in the blueprint that says, ‘bird safe glass.’ It doesn’t prove that these guidelines will be respected.”



How do we prevent bird-window collisions?

Designing windows that are bird friendly, environmentally friendly, and energy budget friendly. By using glass that prevents a little bit of the light and heat transferring either way, it will be bird safe.

There are also simpler approaches that any homeowner can do manually.

“You draw on the windows with marker on the interior and exterior to make them more visible for the birds,” said Deborah Doherty, a Safe Wings volunteer. “You can also help by applying lines of tape across the outside surface of the window.”

