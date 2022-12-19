Algonquin College scriptwriting grad wins pitch contest

Algonquin College scriptwriting graduate Nicole James Burggraaf is the winner of the Fall 2022 ScreenCraft Virtual Pitch, based in the United States.

Almost 1,000 people submitted their pitches to the contest but only nine were selected.

“My initial reaction was disbelief because I know I was against some extremely strong competitors and writers that have been working in the field longer then me. And then honestly I was proud of myself,” Burggraaf said.

She took a swing at her chance and hit the ball harder than she could ever imagined.

“At first the days leading up to it were nerve-wracking but when it actually came, the moment of it was actually a lot of fun,” Burggraaf said.

Burggraaf is a recent graduate from the scriptwriting program. She found out about the ScreenCraft competition through Twitter and it caught her interest.

She applied to the contest with her pitch “Mick and Toni,” a feature and comedy about a friend who has a short time to live and on the search to find a new platonic soul mate for her best friend. It won her the contest.

Writing has always been a skill Burggraaf enjoyed doing.

“I always loved writing, and I loved writing as a teenager and I still kind of did it but not seriously. I was kind of the go-to person for wedding speeches, but in the end, I want to be more than the family go-to spokesperson,” Burggraaf said.

One of the major themes in Burggraaf’s stories are about women in their 40s. Women in her stories are portrayed as more than stock characters that lack character developments.

“We don’t really see ourselves on screen a whole lot and when we do, it is a trophy stereotype of women my age. Women who are either unsatisfied with their love lives, or you will see them settle with a husband and kids or I want to speak to your manager-type women that are kind comedic side pieces,” Burggraaf said.

Believing women in their 40s are more than those stereotypes, she writes about the bond women share with each other and their personalities and personal outlooks in life.

“And I was like, there is so much to female friendships, but also it’s a tight kinship that I really want to explore more,” Burggraaf said.