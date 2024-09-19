International students may see increased off-campus work hours in 2024

International students’ off-campus part-time working hours limit may increase in the fall, said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Agrani Tiwari
Photos: Agrani Tiwari
September 19, 2024
Revised: September 19, 2024 2:59pm
Photo: Agrani Tiwari
Karangwa Emelyne, a Level 3 police foundations student, thinks students can handle working more hours with their studies.

Algonquin College’s international students are divided over an anticipated cap increase in part-time off-campus working hours. They are wondering whether four more hours per week would make any difference.

The policy for working in Canada as an international student states that to work off campus part-time, international students should be enrolled in a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program.

The policy requires that the program lead to a degree, diploma or certificate and be at least six months long. Students must have started their studies and hold a Social Insurance Number. Eligible students can work up to 20 hours per week during regular school terms and may hold multiple jobs as long as study permit conditions are met, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s off-campus work rules.

Some Algonquin College international students think working 20 hours is not enough.

“It is difficult to get expenses right, working full 20 hours,” said Prince Patel, a Level 1 finance sales service student.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced in April that the federal government intends to change the work limit to 24 hours per week.

“Students who come to Canada must be here to study. As such, allowing students to work up to 24 hours per week will ensure they focus primarily on their studies while having the option to work, if necessary,” said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in a news release.

Algonquin College students were mostly happy about the potential change, but some wondered if it would be enough.

Varun Sharma, a Level 1 hairstyling student, says the change can be a good way for the government to communicate to international students and tell them that the government cares.

“I think 24 hours is perfect because then (international students) can work but still have time for studies,” said Sharma.

Karangwa Emelyne, a Level 3 police foundations student, thinks the opposite.

“I think they can make it more like 30 (hours) because we can work 30 hours and we can still make it to school,” said Emelyne.

As students and institutions await the official confirmation of the new work limits, it remains to be seen how these changes will affect the balance between work and academics for international students.

Agrani Tiwari

