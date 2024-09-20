Inflation leaves a mark on Algonquin College’s Marketplace cafeteria

The Marketplace cafeteria, located in D-building, underwent price changes and students took notice.

Algonquin has always been known for its pizza, said student Geoff Quist.

Although Marketplace cafeteria prices have increased recently, Geoff Quist, a third-year mechanical engineering student who has witnessed a few price changes, would still prefer to purchase food on campus than elsewhere.

“I’m grateful that they are much less (expensive) than if you were to go outside of the college,” said Quist. “Even McDonald’s is more expensive than getting something actually healthy and filling here at the college, so I do appreciate that side of things.”

However, Quist is unsatisfied with the pricing of the salad bar in the D-building cafeteria.

“I just wish that they would reduce (the price) because it’s very expensive,” said Quist. “I know a lot of people would like to indulge more. I’m not a vegan or vegetarian, but I know there are people that are (vegan or vegetarian), and that is more expensive for them.”

Mary Baxter, general manager of Food Services, explained the reason behind the changes that occurred on the Ottawa campus.

“There are many factors that influence the need to increase a price in which we can offer a product, including, but not limited to, supply chain challenges, wages, food purchasing price, volatile markets, packaging costs and even weather impacts on the growing season,” said Baxter.

Prior to the start of the fall 2024 term, the Chef’s Choice meal was $9.95. The price has increased to $10.95.

“One area that saw the need for a price review included the Chef’s Choice location,” said Baxter. “From our staple ingredients, the oil we have in our fryers, and to the cleaning products we use, costs have increased.”

First-year business intelligence data analysis student Paul He occasionally purchases food from the Marketplace cafeteria. However, he prefers to bring his own food due to expenses.

“If I have the time, that’s the better option,” said He. “If you cannot prepare (food) before you come to school, you have to eat here. Otherwise you will be starving.”

When faced with the need to buy food on campus, he prefers the pizza.

“I buy pizza a lot, it’s the cheapest one,” said He. “After class, I will grab a piece of pizza and it will count for lunch, the rest (of the food options) are quite expensive though.”

Baxter said the college hasn’t determined if prices will increase further, but she didn’t rule it out.

“If a price needs to be modified throughout the year, we ensure that there is some notice,” said Baxter.