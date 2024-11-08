Group for local and international students seeks to bridge cultural gaps

“Understanding different backgrounds and perspectives is vital in today’s globalized world," says the club's founder. "We can learn so much from each other”
Agrani Tiwari
Photos: Agrani Tiwari
November 8, 2024
Revised: November 8, 2024 1:48pm
Photo: Agrani Tiwari
Jing An-Chen, a level-3 interactive media design student, leads the Youth Connection Dialogue in Ottawa. "I want to create a space where we can share skills, experiences and support each other’s growth," he says.

Jing An-Chen, a level-3 interactive media design student, founded Youth Connection Dialogue this past August to bridge gaps between local and international students.

Through monthly events, his hope is to foster cultural exchanges, career discussions and stronger community ties.

Through the group, students engage in meaningful conversations, networking and sharing ideas, rather than simply receiving information. Events are held in various community venues across Ottawa and often include partnerships with local groups such as the Mahjong Club, further supporting cultural exchange and understanding.

The events are usually in a room, where people just sit and talk and share advice with each other. They are usually held at Jewish Family Support group headquarters at Carling Avenue, where An-Chen volunteers.

Each month, An-Chen brings together diverse groups of students in hopes of fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange and career development in an effort to overcome the communication barriers that often divide them.

“I started the YCD because I saw a gap,” he said. “Local and international students often lack opportunities to connect, but if they share their skills and experiences, both sides can benefit. Understanding different backgrounds and perspectives is vital in today’s globalized world. We can learn so much from each other.”

Despite An-Chen’s enthusiasm, attracting and maintaining consistent participation has proven challenging.

While many students initially express interest, attendance has not always met expectations. “People were excited and took tickets, but only a handful showed up on the day. It was disheartening,” An-Chen said. This challenge has led him to rethink promotional strategies to boost engagement and retention.

The perception of the dialogue as a casual social gathering, rather than a platform for serious growth, is another hurdle.

“I want attendees to understand the value of these meetings and how they can impact their careers,” he said.

Kevin Chen, a level-2 regulatory affairs student, volunteers with YCD and shares An-Chen’s vision of a supportive student community. Introduced to the initiative by An-Chen, Chen quickly found purpose in contributing to the project.

“I wanted to gain experience here, so I decided to start as a volunteer,” he said. Having attended two events, Chen found it challenging to form lasting connections, noting that many attendees are shy and hesitant to reach out after the events end.

Kevin Chen, a Regulatory Affairs student and volunteer with the Youth Connection Dialogue, hopes to gain experience and build connections in Canada. "Volunteering helps me learn about Canadian work culture and connect with others facing similar challenges," he says.
Kevin Chen, a regulatory affairs student and volunteer with the Youth Connection Dialogue, hopes to gain experience and build connections in Canada. "Volunteering helps me learn about Canadian work culture and connect with others facing similar challenges," he says. Photo credit: Agrani Tiwari

For Chen, volunteering is also a way to adapt to Canadian work culture which is different from his native country Taiwan. “I haven’t had any working experience here,” he said. “Volunteering is a great chance to learn about Canadian society.”

An-Chen’s plans for YCD include deepening partnerships with local community groups like other local NGOs and increasing the initiative’s appeal to boost attendance. He believes that cultivating commitment and participation can help YCD attendees recognize the platform’s value for career and personal growth.

Chen, too, is determined to continue his involvement in YCD while weighing future opportunities outside of Ottawa.

Through YCD, An-Chen and Chen have opened the door for students to connect, grow, and support one another as they navigate their unique challenges and aspirations. As YCD continues to evolve, An-Chen remains hopeful that students will recognize the value of this collaborative space in shaping their futures.

News

Agrani Tiwari

See more articles by
Agrani Tiwari
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.