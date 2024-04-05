Top 10’s

Emma Stronge
April 5, 2024
Revised: April 5, 2024 9:00am

Reading is one of the most beneficial hobbies you can take up. It can be very daunting though. As tempting as it is to hop right into a 800-page Stephen King novel after not reading for a couple of years, a short and sweet read is the best way to get back into the hobby. Here’s 10 easy reads to re-introduce you into the world of reading. 

  

1) On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder 

2) Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 

3) An Episode in the Life of a Landscape Painter by Cesar Aira 

4) Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata 

5) The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Nighttime by Makr Haddon 

6) The Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut 

7) Binti by Nnedi Okorafor 

8) Animal Farm by George Orwell 

9) No Longer Human by Osamu Dazai 

10) The Alchemist  by Paulo Coelho 

Fun Stuff

