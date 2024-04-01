Music Monday’s

You just got Rick Rolled! What does getting Rick Rolled mean? You might ask. It was one of the first viral video trends to surface the internet. Gaining steam through Youtube and a popular website by the name of 4chan, Rickrolling used Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never gonna give you up” to do a type […]

You just got Rick Rolled! What does getting Rick Rolled mean? You might ask. It was one of the first viral video trends to surface the internet. Gaining steam through Youtube and a popular website by the name of 4chan, Rickrolling used Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never gonna give you up” to do a type of bait and switch where one would click on a seemingly unrelated link and suddenly be surprised by the music video for “Never gonna give you up” instead. The meme gained mainstream attention in 2008 through several publicised events, particularly when YouTube used it on its 2008 April Fools’ Day event. Over the years the trend has gained so much popularity that the video for Astley’s “Never gonna give you up” has now hit approximately 1.5B views. So now that you know don’t waste your April Fools Day, go and start Rick Rolling people before they get you first!