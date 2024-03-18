Music Monday’s

Bluesfest is a music festival held in Ottawa, Ontario that was founded in 1994. Bluesfest’s beginnings were very rooted in blues music and the lineups reflected this. In the beginning they started out with notable artists like Buddy Guy, Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, Sting, James Brown and others. Something changed around 2004 though. In 2004 Bluesfest started expanding its lineup to represent more genres of music with artists like Nelly Furtado, The Black Eyed Peas, Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg, The White Stripes, Kanye West, KISS, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Future, Skrillex, Migos & so many more. This expansion made the festival accessible to more people because there was an artist for everyone to enjoy. This proved to be a success because in 2016 Ottawa BluesFest had its first sell out in almost 2 decades with this sell out show being in a much bigger venue. This year the event will be happening from July 4th to the 14th at Lebreton Flats. This year marks the 30 year anniversary of the event and will feature a star studded lineup including Nickelback, 50 Cent, Killer Mike, Maroon 5, Motley Crue, Nas & more.

