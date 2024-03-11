Music Monday’s

Michael of Duck House Michael is a 23-year-old musician hailing from Port Hope, Ontario, just an hour’s drive from Toronto. Michael has a passion for music and is part of a band called Duck House where he contributes as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Transitioning from rap and beat production in 2018, he now crafts […]

Michael is a 23-year-old musician hailing from Port Hope, Ontario, just an hour’s drive from Toronto. Michael has a passion for music and is part of a band called Duck House where he contributes as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Transitioning from rap and beat production in 2018, he now crafts alternative rock anthems characterised by loud, distorted guitars juxtaposed with softer, jangly melodies. Inspired by bands like Nirvana, My Bloody Valentine, Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael’s sound is a fusion of raw emotion and sonic exploration. With an EP and several singles to his name, including the recent release “Christmas Morning?” featured on an Escept Records compilation album on Bandcamp, Michael and his band invite listeners to experience music that mirrors the depth of human emotion through both sound and lyrics. His ultimate aspiration is to take his music on tour with his band and make a livelihood solely from his artistic endeavours.

