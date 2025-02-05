Ford government promises Ontario takeover of Ottawa LRT if re-elected

Top stories in your community and world on Feb. 4 presented by journalists at the Algonquin Times.

Local

CTV: Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford made his first visit of the Ontario election campaign Tuesday morning, announcing that a re-elected PC government would take control of Ottawa’s LRT system.

“A re-elected PC government would upload the Ottawa LRT, subject to due diligence, and integrate its operations under Metrolinx,” the party said in a statement Tuesday.

Ford said transferring the LRT to Metrolinx would save the city $4 billion over 30 years.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the promise a “big win” for the city, saying Ottawa deserves to be treated like other Ontario municipalities.

National:

CBC: U.S. President Donald Trump has put a hold on his promised tariffs for at least 30 days after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Trudeau made a series of commitments to improve border security, including proceeding with a previously announced $1.3-billion border security plan that includes new helicopters, technology and personnel.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Trudeau said in a social media post after speaking with Trump by phone.

That means Canada can breathe a sigh of relief for now, with hopes of a deal being reached within the time frame.

International:

CP: El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has offered to accept deportees from the U.S. of any nationality, including violent American criminals.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Monday that El Salvador’s offer was “significant.” However, the U.S. government cannot deport American citizens, and such a move would likely face legal challenges.

“President Nayib Bukele has agreed to the most unprecedented, extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world,” Rubio said at a ceremony in San Salvador.

Rubio was visiting El Salvador to press the government to do more to meet Trump administration’s demands for a major immigration crackdown.

He will also visit Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic this week in hopes of further tightening U.S. immigration control.