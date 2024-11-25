For these students, decorating their dorm rooms is about more than following a trend

Yikun Liu's little nail salon table that takes up about half of her dorm room at Algonquin College.

Decorating living spaces has exploded in popularity, especially on social media. But is it just another fleeting trend, or is it something deeper? For many, it is less about following trends and more about creating a space that truly feels like home.

Social media platforms like Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok are buzzing with dorm-room transformation videos, showcasing everything from cozy string lights to color-coordinated bedding and intricate gallery walls.

The trend has evolved far beyond throwing up a few posters or settling for basic furniture, it’s now about crafting a curated aesthetic that reflects personality and individuality.

For some, it’s an art form. For others, it’s a necessity to feel at ease in an unfamiliar environment.

Students want their living spaces to feel like a retreat, a place of comfort and a reflection of their identities.

To explore how students bring a sense of home to their living spaces, the Algonquin Times spoke with three students about their personal approaches to room decor.

Yikun Liu, 18, Algonquin College student

Program: Early childhood education, Level 3

For Liu, when it came to a colour scheme, decorating her dorm at Algonquin College campus was easy.

“Because my favourite colour is blue, most of my decorations when choosing something are in the colour blue, including my bed and bed sheets,” said Liu.

According to Mental Health America, when the colour blue is used in living spaces it helps people relax, unwind, find peace and become more comfortable in their environment.

Liu also includes accents of yellow in her room, primarily in the colour of her lights.

“I picked warm yellowing lighting so that way it looks like a warm and cozy atmosphere,” she said

However, when she first started decorating her dorm, she didn’t think of a theme and didn’t care to have one.

“I don’t have a specific theme, I just wanted to make my room look comfortable and cozy,” Liu said. “And it’s really helpful for my mental health.”

Liu also transformed her room into a functional space by incorporating a unique feature that adds both purpose and personality to her decor.

“I became a big fan of polished nails, so I DIY half of my room into a little nail studio, so I made lots of decorations for that,” she said.

She bought and created the main table, some storage shelves, nail oils and created a little area at the table where she takes photos for people after she’s done their nails.

“I don’t like that creating your space has become a social media trend. For me this is just my space and comforting to me.”

Phoenix Gray, 19, Humber College Toronto North Campus student

Program: Culinary Arts, first year

“I would describe the decorations in my room as more sporadic and less stylized,” said Gray.

“A lot of my decorations remind me of important memories in my life or have something to do with one of my hobbies.”

Money was not a significant issue for Gray since most of his decorations came directly from home or were made by him.

However, he did spend some money at the campus poster event.

“A lot of my decorations are little keepsakes and trinkets I had from home so that helped me save money,” he said.

“I also enjoy displaying some of my own art to decorate my space. I did however spend a fair bit of money on posters at my school’s poster sale, but I feel that it was worth it.”

Gray said the best and one of the most interesting pieces that he owns is a butt poster. Yes, a poster with different items that have butts on them.

“Everyone who comes into my room gets to sign their name next to their favorite butt,” said Gray. “I really like it because it makes me laugh and I feel that it will be a great keepsake in the future.”

Sarah de Lina, 21, University of Ottawa student and residence assistant for Stanton residence

Program: Health Sciences, fourth year

When de Lina first moved from Toronto to Ottawa, she said she felt nervous and decided to bring items from home to her dorm.

“I wanted to decorate my room with things that made me happy,” said de Lina.

She’s now living in the fourth different dorm room since starting at the university.

Her original plan was to always have things in her room that brought her comfort when she was away from home.

“I love the colour pink, so you’ll notice in my room I have lots of pink stuff.”

Along with her pink pillows and flowers, she has event posters she has made during her time as an RA for Stanton. One of her favourite items is a colonial-style map of Canada, right above her bed.

de Lina said she loves maps and thinks her map is particularly interesting because she can see the different industries showing what is produced across different provinces and cities in Canada.

“It’s cool to see how that’s spread out over Canada, and I love the style of art and the smaller posters were all left over from work, and they are all events that I ran, so those didn’t cost me anything,” said de Lina.

But one of coolest objects de Lina has in her room is a small piano, placed under her bedroom window like a little gem.

She’s been playing piano since she was six years old.

“I love to play, and it really hit me in high school that I loved playing piano, so when I’m having a bad night sometimes, you’ll hear me turn on the piano and my roommates are like ‘Oh it’s River Flows in You or some really pretty beats’, or I’ll just play for fun,” she said.