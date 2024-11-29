First Person: While my policing dream died, I’ve learned a lot along the way

Maybe you won’t reach your goals. However, what determines who you are is your ability to get back up and keep going

I took a deep breath and dived into the pool’s cold waters at the Orleans Recreation Complex. I was learning to swim and to overcome my fear of water, having almost drowned as a child. After months of training, I could now meet the prerequisite of swimming two lengths of a pool dragging a weighted dummy in order to try out for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

At 23, I was a single parent of two kids under two and I ambitiously set out to become an RCMP police officer. Growing up police officers were an integral part of my life, and I admired them and looked up to them.

My journey took me eight years and included returning to high school and then going to the University of Ottawa for a bachelor of social science, criminology and women’s studies. The journey, however, was not a smooth one.

I took the entrance exam for the RCMP and failed. The recruiting officer suggested I write the Ottawa Police exam as a practice run. I was not stressed and aced it, scoring one of the highest scores of all the applicants.

After I was called in to an interview with Ottawa Police. I showed up with my long hair cut shoulder length, wearing a sleek black pencil skirt, a black tailored jacket, a crisp white shirt and three-inch heels. I was dressed for success.

After the interview I was asked to participate in Ottawa Police Service’s Thomas G. Flanagan S.C. Scholarship. I had to write a formal paper on race relations within the Ottawa Police.

I won and received the award at a ceremony on Dec. 8, 1994. It remains one of the proudest moments of my life.

All that was required now was the physical obstacle course. As I was determined to become an RCMP officer, however, I turned down the offer from the Ottawa Police.

I still had one more obstacle to overcome. In order to attend the RCMP Regina Academy, I had to find a care provider for my kids. I naturally turned to their father, but he refused and hindered my process by placing court restrictions on allowing me to leave the province with the kids.

I had been training for years, running 1.5 miles in nine minutes; surpassing all physical requirements. I was fit and strong and ready. So, at that point I reconsidered the Ottawa Police offer and booked my physical testing.

But it was just not meant to be. Two weeks before the testing I fractured my tibia and the bones in my ankle, a permanent lifelong debilitating injury.

I would never become a police officer. My goal would never be realized. I was defeated after years of following the stepping stones to reach my objective.

Even today it still hurts and remains a defeat I have never fully been able to accept.

“Linda is an honest, trustworthy, loyal individual. I have known her for 32 years, and her character has never faltered,” said, Francois Richer retired Canadian Security Intelligence Services personnel. “If she had become a police officer it would have been an asset to their organization.”

I took what I learned and worked for Justice Canada, for Odawa Native Friendship as a criminal court worker, Children’s Aid and as security personnel for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Governor General’s estate. I formed friendships and worked with many RCMP members.

“I am confident Linda would rise to the challenge of whatever is placed before her. I wish her luck in any endeavor she may choose,” said Lt. Gene Kikcio, former RCMP member and trainer at the Reginal Academy, depot division.

Today, I find myself back at school with the goal of being a writer to advocate for underrepresented voices. I want to give them a platform to share stories that deserve to be heard.

When we are young, we all have dreams and goals. Mine was to become a police officer. I failed in obtaining that goal. However, what determines who you are, and is your strength, is your ability to get back up and keep going. Sometimes your destiny still lies in front of you.

Recently I was approached by human resources for the RCMP and asked to apply to work as a civilian member. Who knows, maybe in a roundabout way my dreams will come true after all.