First Person: A quiet home is worth budgeting for

“I can’t live like this anymore,” is what I told myself on a cold morning in February 2022.

From my downtown Ottawa apartment, I could hear the blaring horns of the “freedom convoy,” the constant buzzing of construction sites and the honking of passing cars. After a long night shift at my job, this was the last thing I wanted to come home to. Thanks to commuters, construction and more, I never had a moment of peace or quiet.

I vowed to myself that my next apartment would be better. It would be in a quieter neighbourhood. It would be on the highest level possible, so that my bedroom wouldn’t be right next to passing traffic. Most importantly, it would be a high-quality unit whose walls were soundproof.

In 2024’s economy, this was easier said than done. Food prices, transportation costs and shipping fees were all unusually high. It was going to be even more expensive to get a high-quality apartment with luxuries such as soundproof walls and a good location. Canadian housing costs, in particular rent, were historically high going into 2024.

So, how could I possibly afford a quiet, high-quality home? My business’ income was substantial but steady, and so, I was unlikely to get richer anytime soon.

How could I come up with more money? I tried looking at my current living expenses and seeing which ones I could sacrifice. At first glance, all my expenses seemed essential. My cell phone bill was obviously a must. My internet access was fundamental to my business’ operation. Cutting on my food expenses was certainly out of the question.

As I looked closer though, these very things that I saw as essential were things I could live without.

How could I live without cell phone service in the age of constant connectivity? I could transfer all of my business communications to email or social media. No more need to pay for phone service.

How could I live without internet service? In the age of constant connectivity, free Wi-Fi is offered at many public buildings. If my apartment was near a cafe or a library, I could quickly access the internet and not have to pay for it.

In terms of food expenses, I was honestly eating more than I needed. If I cut back on the donuts and the nachos, I wouldn’t be any hungrier and my food bills would go down.

By cutting phone service, internet service and unhealthy food out of my living expenses, I was able to afford a soundproof 13th floor apartment in a quiet, peaceful neighbourhood.

One of my fellow tenants is elementary school teacher Catherine Lestrade. She recent graduated from teacher’s college and has a similar need to save money.

“I find the rent to be quite high here, especially compared to my previous apartments,” said Lestrade. “But frankly, those apartments were way louder places, not at all as quiet as here.”

How could she afford such a quiet, high-quality home, with her student debt and her recently started career? Just like me, she found expenses to cut back on. Every person can find different ways to save, based on their personal priorities and needs, and Lestrade is a great example.

“I used to go out a lot more on the weekends,” said Lestrade. “Being here, I was forced to cut back a bit. I had to find cheaper things to do in my social life. There are a lot of local community events that are much less expensive than concerts or parties.”

It isn’t just luxury apartment owners who need to reduce their expenses. Leslie Chabor is an Algonquin College student living in the AC residence.

“Living alone for the first time, it’s really important for me to budget,” said Chabor. “I don’t have enough money for everything I want, so I have to focus on what I really need. Most of my money goes to food now, because I have to have energy to do well at school.”

There are some living expenses that are truly essential. Food keeps the body running. Rent keeps the body sheltered. Many other expenses might not be as essential as they seem.

In 2023, I couldn’t have imagined myself living without phone service, home Wi-Fi or nachos. In 2024, I’ve cut out all those things and as a result, I’m living in a more quiet, high-quality home.