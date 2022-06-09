Mood Check – How do you rate your quality of (student) life?

From top left to top right: Neil Landry, CST Networking (Computer Service Technician); Anitta Joseph, Regulatory Affairs; David Guerette, CST Networking (Computer Service Technician). Bottom left: Kayley Hazelton, Early Childhood Education. Bottom right: Vidhi Ahir, Dental Hygiene.

Student life means going to classes, doing homework, commuting to and from school and hanging out with friends. We polled students attending Algonquin College this summer and asked them how they are enjoying these various aspects of life as a student. Mostly, it turns out, it’s a positive experience.

Name: Vidhi Ahir

Program: Dental Hygiene

“I live 15 minutes walking distance from the college. I am staying with a couple of friends who are students too that I met when I moved to Canada. Fortunately, they are good housemates and now we are good friends. I am liking my studies and I feel l like I am learning a lot. I feel very fortunate.”





Name: Anitta Joseph

Program: Regulatory Affairs

“I have been living here for two weeks. It is my first year here. I am from India, Kerala, and there are no Kerala people in my class. I am the only one. My first semester is fully online, but I wish this would change. Online is very difficult because we are sitting in a room and not seeing our classmates. We need to socialize and grow our communication skills. I live 10 minutes away by bus and the commute is perfect for me when we become in person.”

Name: Neil Landry

Program: CST Networking (Computer Service Technician)

“My program is currently all in person, but last semester was remote. I live in Barrhaven so my commute on the bus is half an hour at most. I do not mind the commute… If I were to drive it would take 10 to 15 minutes, but I do bus more than I drive. The first seven weeks of the program were taught by one professor and then it would be taken over by another professor for the last half of the class. So, the one thing I would change is consistency. Next class we are going to learn how to build computers, so I am very excited about that.”

Name: David Guerette

Program: CST Networking (Computer Service Technician)

“Computers are everywhere so, it is nice to know that. Assuming that in the end we still enjoy them, there are lots of jobs available for us to have. There is no short supply, especially in Ottawa, of computer technicians. I drive to school and if I follow the speed limit, my commute would take about 10-15 minutes. However, as my cohort (Neil Landry) said earlier, it is nice sitting in your room and waking up five minutes before class and turning on your laptop. That being said, I learn better in person, so I am glad we are back.”

Name: Kayley Hazelton

Program: Early Childhood Education

“I have been at Algonquin College for one year studying Early Childhood Education. Up until recently, I have lived in residence on campus. My program has been entirely remote, however, the courses are taught well and the teachers make a learning environment where all students are able to excel, especially in remote classes. My favourite part of my program was the co-op experience that was provided by Algonquin and how I was able to work in a new environment and learn from others in my field.”