FC 25 and Smash Bros. tournaments thrill gamers at Algonquin College

Games take over Student Commons as students clash for podium placement at We Got Game

Gaming took over Algonquin College on Nov. 20 as the highly anticipated We Got Game FC 25 and Smash Bros. tournaments brought students and e-sports enthusiasts together for an evening of excitement.

Held in the Student Commons, the mid-week bash attracted gamers, dancers and spectators. The spectacle created an atmosphere filled with cheers, focused gameplay and camaraderie.

“Honestly, I feel like this brings a lot of people who have a passion for the games and for the sport of soccer together in an inclusive environment,” said Pedro Mendez, a Level 1 early childhood education student.

The FC 25 tournament, featuring EA Sports’ FIFA franchise, gave players the chance to prove their skills on the virtual field.

On the other side of the floor, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate attracted its own legion of fans. The popular Nintendo brawler featured singles and doubles brackets, with matches projected on large screens for the crowd to enjoy.





Cianah Miller, whose father hosted the event, was surprised about the level of play shown at the FC 25 tournament.

“I have some of my friends in the FIFA tournament who thought they were good but are playing against people that I have been playing for a while and are losing so the competition is high, so it is always exciting to see,” Miller said.

The tournament was not just for seasoned gamers. First timers and intermediate players were welcome to try their hands at a myriad of activities, ranging from Just Dance, Mario Kart and bowling.

Students were encouraged to participate in the spectacle by volunteers. The main organizer, Dave Miller of We Got Game, bounded around the Student Commons engaging in conversations with students and offering advice.

“This event is for student to have a smile on their face, to enjoy having fun, just collaborating with each other,” said Dave Miller. “You can see here we have men and women, people from diverse cultures all playing with each other.”





The air was light, but the competition was fierce as students clashed with either Bayern Munich and Arsenal on FC 25, or across the room with Mario and Link on Final Destination.

“I am surprised with the level of competition. Some people have been okay, others good. The trash talks and celebrations have been surprising, but I am just trying to stay humble and chill,” said Sahil Yadav, a Level 3 hairstyling student.

Yadav would finish in the top four of the FC 25 tournaments and left the We Got Game event with some new friends.

“We got things for everybody, so you don’t have to be a hard-core gamer to enjoy,” said Miller.

Trophies, gift cards and bragging rights were awarded to the winners of both tournaments as they were lauded by peers and organizers.