Exploring nightlife around Algonquin College: Where students go after dark

College isn't just about studying. It's also about making connection, exploring life, and having fun

After a long day or week of studying, you decide it’s time to relax, but you aren’t sure what to do. You live near campus, but all the fun places seem to be downtown, and you aren’t in the mood for a long trip. So, you end up watching a movie at home, maybe inviting some friends over and ordering pizza or McDonald’s. And just like that, your night is over.

This is not just your typical night; many Algonquin College students have a similar experience when it comes to nightlife.

“I probably will stay at home and watch TV, maybe a film, or maybe go to a cinema with my friends to see a film,” said Han Wang, a Level 3 computer programming student.

Shreyasi Shrestha, a Level 2 business student, noted that options around campus are limited. “There is nothing much to do around campus. Everything closes like at 10 p.m.”

Ottawa has been criticized for having a boring nightlife, but last year the City of Ottawa hired its first-ever nightlife commissioner, Mathieu Grondin, to change that reputation and promote a more vibrant nightlife.

For some Algonquin College students, their nightlife experiences are also impacted by heavy workloads and the long commute to downtown.

“I don’t know much nightlife other than I’m here studying all night. Yeah, that’s kind of an Algonquin nightlife for me,” said Raquel Mcnulty, a Level 3 interior design student.

The reality isn’t as bleak as it seems. Sometimes, students need some information about the nearby spots and activities that can offer a fun night out without the need for a long commute.

Algonquin College itself organizes various events to cater to students looking for something fun in the evenings. The Students’ Association regularly hosts movie nights, karaoke events and themed parties. For students living on campus, this offers a chance to engage in safe, inclusive activities without venturing too far.

Ten upcoming on-campus events to check out:

1. Hallo-Week: Saunders Farm Frighfest | Oct. 28 | – 9:30 p.m.

2. HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR with HYPNOTIST THE INCREDIBLE BORIS | Oct. 29 | 8 p.m.

3. Day of the Dead Film Screening | Oct. 31 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4. Tenille Townes | Oct. 31 | 8 p.m.

5. Alyssa Reid | Nov. 2 | 8 p.m.

6. Rastak Canadian Tour | Nov. 3 | 7:30 p.m.

7. Dirty Bingo | Nov. 6 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

8. Craig Ferguson | Nov. 7 | 8 p.m.

9. Simiane Music Ruach Tour Canada | Nov. 8 | 7 p.m.

10. Yangiriye Neza Concert | Nov. 9 | 6 p.m.

“The SA has more events after hours and runs our campus bars (The Observatory and Wolves Den), and also runs the Algonquin Commons Theatre where we see concerts and shows. All of these help to foster a vibrant social life after hours,” said Rebecca Lafontaine, an event programmer at the college.

“If students are looking for more nightlife activities, then we can definitely explore options,” said Lafontaine. “We really promote students to follow our accounts (@algonquincollegess on Instagram) to stay up to date on activities being put on by the AC Hub and other student services departments.”

Students can always give feedback and suggestions for events to the AC Hub either in person or by email (hubmail@algonquincollege.com).

In addition, life off campus isn’t as boring as some might think. There are many exciting places and activities students can explore near Algonquin College, offering a vibrant social scene without needing to travel far.

Ten places to go around campus for a night out:

1. 1383 Club Karaoke Bar | 1383 Clyde Ave. Unit 4, Ottawa, Ont. K2G 3H7 | 2 km from Algonquin College

2. Tailgators (Sports bar) | 1642 Merivale Rd. Nepean, Ont. K2G 4A1 | 3.5 km from AC

3. Local Heroes (Bar and grill) | 1400 Clyde Ave. Nepean, Ont. K2G 3J2 | 2 km from AC

4. Summerhays Grill | 1971 Baseline Rd. Ottawa, Ont. K2C 0C7 | 700m from AC

5. Funhaven (Amusement centre) | 1050 Baxter Rd. Ottawa, Ont. K2C 3P2 | 3 km from AC

6. Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club Ottawa | 1394 Richmond Rd. Ottawa, Ont. K2B 6R8 | 4.2 km from AC

7. Nepean Putting Edge (Mini Golf) | 5 Roydon Pl #1, Nepean, Ont. K2E 1A3 | 4.5 km from AC

8. 4 Wheelies Ottawa Roller Skating Center | 1101 Baxter Rd. Ottawa, Ont. K2C 3Z3 | 2.8 km from AC

9. VRAdventures.ZONE | 1642 Merivale Rd. Unit 300, Nepean, Ont. K2G 4A1 | 3.5 km from AC

10. Smash Room Ottawa Inc. | 889 Lady Ellen Pl, Ottawa, Ont. K1Z 7S8 | 4.9 km from AC