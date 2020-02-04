Comedy For a Cause raises funds for family counselling centre in Renfrew County

Comedians Rob Stalkie, Melissa Diaz and Gene Getman joined forces on Jan. 30 at the Algonquin Pembroke campus to help raise $3,200 for the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

The Student Commons of the Pembroke campus was filled with roars of laughter from the sold-out crowd of 160 people, gathered for the Comedy For a Cause show. The three comedians each performed their sets throughout the two-hour show, differing in styles and delivery.

The crowd was full of smiles after the show – some eager for more. “It was hilarious,” said Michael Campbell, 53. “I knew it’d be good, but it smashed my expectations. I’ll definitely be going to Rob’s next show.”

Stalkie is set to perform in Pembroke again in April at the Pembroke Curling Centre.

Stalkie, a Pembroke native, had a smile on his face throughout the night. Before the show, he made his way around the room talking with old friends in the crowd and giving hugs. He shook hands and thanked everyone he talked with.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you for supporting Algonquin College and of course the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre,” said Stalkie. He stopped during his set and talked on a more serious note about benefiting from self help, and taking care of yourself.

The joy and laughter was all for a good cause. All proceeds from the show went to the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

The centre was established by Monique Yashinskie, the mother of Robbie Dean. Yashinskie lost her son due to a lack of resources for students suffering from mental health problems, and opened the counselling centre to tackle that exact issue.

“Thank you all, without all of you none of this would have been possible,” said Yashinskie. “We would have had to close our doors without your generosity.”