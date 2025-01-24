Donald Trump says he will not need Canada’s support in resources

News from all around the world and in your area on Jan. 23, coming from Algonquin Times journalists to you

Local:

CTV: The National Capital Commission revealed the design chosen for the new Alexandra Bridge on Thursday morning.

The bridge connects Ottawa to Gatineau and is called Motion.

The concept design is inspired by the American eel, a native species to the Ottawa River, and pays tribute to the flowing current of the river.

Presented by the NCC and the Public Services and Procurement Canada, the design is considered the preferred design for the inter-provincial bridge, since the old one needs repairing and is at the end of its life.

The three designs that were shown by the NCC in October are Echo, Rendez vous and the newest among the designs, Motion.

National:

CBC: Pierre Poilievre said on Thursday at a new housing development site in Delta, B.C. that if he was in office as the Prime Minister, he would cut the amount of federal public workers but continue to allow some to work from home.

The Conservative leader didn’t mention the productivity of the civil servants, but said that work is not getting done in the federal government.

Poilievre was also asked about his opinion on Donald Trump’s new order of putting workers back into the office for all five days a week. He said as long as they are doing the work, remote work is fine.

International:

CTV: At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on Thursday, Donald Trump said that the United States does not need Canadian resources such as timber, oil, gas and autos.

The U.S. president also reiterated the concept of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States.

“We’re going to be demanding respect from other nations,” Trump said at the conference in Davos, Switzerland via video conference. “Canada has been very tough to deal with over the years.”