Creativity blooms at Algonquin’s Pumpkin Patch Party

Students gathered at the Student Commons for the annual Pumpkin Patch Party to carve pumpkins and celebrate the festive season

Carved and decorated pumpkins made by students at the Student Commons front lawn on Oct. 30.

Having only experienced Halloween through movies, Minh Phuong Uyen Khong from Vietnam, a first-level student in marketing research and analysis, finally had the chance to celebrate it in person.

“I found out about this event through a friend, and I was so excited to attend that I wrote it down on my calendar to make sure I wouldn’t miss it,” she said.

On Oct. 30, the front lawn of the Student Commons came alive with creativity and community spirit as over 40 students gathered for the Pumpkin Patch Party, hosted by the AC Hub and the Students’ Association. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and provided a festive atmosphere filled with laughter, artistic expression and seasonal cheer.

Participants eagerly picked out pumpkins the college provided, a total of 80, sourced from a local farm. Many students appreciated the chance to engage in a fun Halloween tradition while bonding with their peers.

“Every year we do some sort of pumpkin carving, but this is our second year in the row that we called it our Pumpkin Patch Party and brought it outside,” said Amanda Logan, the events programmer for the Students’ Association.

Logan hopes students leave not only having had a fun experience but also some new skills if they’ve never carved a pumpkin before.

The event also served Starbucks’ Caramel Apple Cider drink, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

Participants who carved pumpkins had the option to take them home or leave their creations to enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest on the following day.

Yikun Liu, a third year early childhood education student from China, expressed her excitement about entering the contest.

“I’ll share my pumpkin design with my friends on Instagram to vote for me. Winning could be amazing,” Liu said.

The contest will feature three winners, with prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

In addition to pumpkin carving, the event fostered a sense of belonging among students from diverse backgrounds. Many participants engaged in conversations, sharing stories and jokes while working on their designs, creating connections that extended beyond the event.

“I just found a friend with whom I have a lot in common,” said Khong. “We exchanged numbers and we are planning to hang out in the future.”