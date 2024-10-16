Cooler weather called for stocking up on vintage, seasonal clothes at the Midday Picnic

Vendors returned to Algonquin College for the event's third year after announcing monthly dates

Stephen Tierney, owner of Thrift-Things ST and Micah Perez, owner of Yollacreats posing at their booth at the Midday Picnic on Oct. 8 in the Student Commons building.

Thirteen vendors brought secondhand and vintage brands, including OVO, Stussy, Nike, Carhartt and Harley Davidson, to the Midday Picnic in the E-building on Oct. 8.

Mark Sola, owner of Thrift Sola and co-organizer of Midday Picnic, is an Algonquin College alumni.

Sola said that students are the target demographic for the event.

“We are a sustainable, curated vintage event for the people. This is our third year here at Algonquin College in the Student Commons,” said Sola.

Nathan Garcia, an Algonquin College alumni, was looking for fall essentials including sweaters and knits.

“I’m looking for fall attire and cozy wear because it’s getting cold,” said Garcia.

Annie Beer, a first-year business accounting student, was also eyeing for warmer layers.

“I’m just kind of finding sweaters. I’m trying to look for more fall clothes because it is getting cooler out,” said Beer.

Erica Joyce, an associate partner, talent acquisition and workforce management at Algonquin College, appreciated the variety of sweaters at the Midday Picnic.

“I always like the fleece sweaters. Those are typically my favourites and there are lots here today, so that’s usually what I go for,” said Joyce.

Abigail Chadwick-Gilmour, a first-year business management and entrepreneurship student, was browsing for anything that caught her eye.

“Just browsing around to see what’s here and maybe find out what new stores there are that I didn’t know about before,” said Chadwick-Gilmour.

Chadwick-Gilmour purchased a Carhartt brown jacket from Thrift Sola for her boyfriend.

Attendees said the prices are reasonable at the Midday Picnic.

Charlotte Denouden, a first-year business management and entrepreneurship student, agreed that the prices match the quality.

“For the type of clothes that you’re getting, I think it’s really cheap,” said Denouden.

Beer thought the event was great for budget-conscious students.

“I definitely think it’s affordable for students. The discount is really good,” said Beer.

Joyce said the prices vary between vendors but they are still fair prices.

“I think it’s pretty standard for vintage clothing. I think this is typically the price you’d see at vintage stores around,” said Joyce.

Garcia also thought that the prices were reasonable.

“Obviously, it ranges between vendors but overall, I would say it’s pretty affordable for what you’re getting,” said Garcia.

Garcia enjoys thrifting and the uniqueness of shopping for vintage and secondhand clothes.

“Honestly, I like the idea of turning something old into new. If you’re shopping at Zara, chances are you might be wearing the same thing as somebody else. So this is kind of a way of being different,” said Garcia.

Midday Picnic will return to campus on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. You can follow the event on Instagram @middaypicnic for details on upcoming events.