Commercial airplane and military helicopter collide in the U.S.

Need-to-know news stories locally and around the world on Jan. 30

Local

CBC: Officers from the Community Youth Unit of the Ottawa Police Service will be appointed to teachers, allowing teachers to call the assigned youth officers and streamline communication.

This comes after seeing an increase in violence in Ottawa’s schools, according to OPS Staff Sergeant Fernando Vieira.

The initiative will be the first in four years since OPS removed all officers from schools because of uneasy relationships between schools and police.

School board trustee Lyra Evans, who voted to remove officers from school grounds in 2020, said she opposes the initiative, expressing concern about police possibly being stationed in schools again and the negative impact it could have on students.

National

CBC: A 30-metre-long fence built between Delta, B.C. and Point Roberts, Washington was not authorized by the International Boundary Commission or the mayor of Delta.

This fence is in violation of the Treaty of Ghent that prevents structures being built within three metres of the international border.

The Canadian Border Services Agency also said it was not involved, directing questions about the fence to the Delta Police Department which said the fence was implemented with help from the city’s engineering team.

The Delta police recommended building the fence to limit people from crossing the border after a senior man in 2023 accidentally crossed it and was found dead a few days later.

Delta Mayor George Harvie proposed a motion to take the fence down that will be brought to the city council on Monday.

International

CTV: Twenty-eight bodies were removed from the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet collided with a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on a training flight Jan. 28 around 9 p.m., according to the U.S. army.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The military helicopter had a three-man crew. All 67 are currently believed to be dead.

Investigators are still looking into the crash.