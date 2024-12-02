Celebrating Hindu Heritage month while navigating modern issues

November is a time to celebrate the Hindu community's contributions while addressing incidents of hate

For Vansh Sharma, a level 3 student in the esthetician program, November’s Hindu Heritage Month is an opportunity to learn more deeply about the spiritual and cultural aspects of Hindu culture.

“I was born in a Hindu family so I believe that having spiritual knowledge is more important than having contemporary education,” said Sharma. “It’s a representation of our culture and the knowledge that great saints and our ancestors have provided us from past generations.”

While November’s Hindu Heritage Month in Canada is a time to celebrate and recognize the contributions of Hindu Canadians to our diverse society, it also comes at a time when the community has faced distressing incidents.

“Since January 2022, over 20 incidents of reported vandalism, desecration and/or break-ins at Hindu Temples or places in Canada with hate or bias-motivated graffiti,” according to Vishwa Hindu Parishad Canada. “Six Temple break-ins happened within the last few weeks.”

“There have been instances where Hindu students have faced bullying and been exposed to Hindu phobic content in schools and educational institutions – under various pretenses influenced by anti-Hindu organized elements,” according to VHPCanada.

This year is significant as it marks the third annual Hindu Heritage Month, according to the statement from the Minister of diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities of Canada, Kamal Khera on Nov 1.

Hinduism, with roots dating back over 5000 years, is the world’s oldest belief system and third-largest religion. Canada is home to nearly 830,000 Hindus.

The Hindu community in Canada is diverse, with roots in different countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, East Africa and Mauritius, according to Minister Khera’s statement. This diversity is reflected in the many languages spoken within the community, with Hindi, Bengali and Marathi being among the most widespread.

Hindu Heritage Month was first officially recognized in Ontario in 2016 through Bill 56, the Hindu Heritage Month Act. The act states that November was chosen partly because it often aligns with Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu celebrations.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, typically falls in either November or October, depending on the lunar calendar. As described in the Hindu Heritage Month Act, Diwali commemorates the victory of good over evil.

Sharma highlighted why this month is important.

“This month helps educate others by telling them how Indian traditions are celebrated and worship deities and every single element in our nature,” he said.

Minister Khera highlighted the government’s commitment to safeguarding the right of communities to worship safely. She mentioned the recent launch of Canada’s first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which includes the Canada Community Security Program to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crime.

This belief extends to many aspects of life. “I love and I am proud of how in my family we’ve been worshipping animals, rivers, holy spirits, plants, planets, stars and even a piece of land before building a house on it,” said Sharma.