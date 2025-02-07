Canada’s energy dependence on U.S. pipelines under scrutiny amid Trump tariff threats

Top stories in your community and around the world on Feb. 6 by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV: Canada Post has laid off nearly 50 managers across Canada, including roughly half of which are in Ottawa, as part of a corporate restructuring due to financial difficulties. This follows a 20 per cent reduction in senior executive positions in January.

The Crown corporation has faced considerable losses since 2018, leading to a $1 billion federal loan. Canada Post has implemented a management hiring freeze and is reviewing vacant positions to reduce costs.

The layoffs will not affect service. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has condemned the corporation for targeting workers while executives receive high salaries and bonuses.

National

CBC: The changing Canada-U.S. relationship and President Trump’s threat of tariffs highlight a “vulnerability” in energy infrastructure. Canada’s Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson, noted that Canada’s dependency on U.S. oil and gas transport has created uncertainty.

Certain regions in Canada, especially Ontario and Quebec, depend on pipelines running through the U.S. for energy. Due to potential trade tensions and uncertainties, a serious discussion is needed about the sustainability of this reliance.

Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline is vital for transporting oil from Western Canada across North America. Yet, its operation is partly governed by the Democratic governor of Michigan. The governor has previously attempted to close the pipeline, showcasing the instability of this energy supply model.

Premier Tim Houston of Nova Scotia supports a hypothetical West-East pipeline and urges the prime minister and federal government to revive the Energy East project. Former environment minister Wilkinson states he does not demand the pipeline but believes it should be discussed.

International



CBC: Thieves stole 100,000 organic eggs worth $40,000 from a distribution trailer in Pennsylvania, prompting an investigation.

The theft may relate to soaring U.S. egg prices caused by an avian flu outbreak, which has led to shortages and spikes. Prices have doubled in the U.S., with some regions exceeding $12 per dozen.

Peel Regional Police in Ontario have charged six individuals following an investigation into extensive thefts of butter and ghee in the area last week. Authorities report a significant rise in butter thefts from local grocery stores, with losses surpassing $60,000.

In November, B.C. RCMP revealed they thwarted a cheese heist at Whole Foods in North Vancouver. On Sept. 29, 2024, they found a cart full of cheese outside the store. A suspect fled on foot and left $12,800 worth of cheese behind.

Globally, food thefts are on the rise, and increasing food prices have contributed to the growing frequency of these crimes.