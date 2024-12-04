Canada Post strike disrupts student life at Algonquin College

The ongoing Canada Post strike, which began on Nov. 15, is causing significant disruptions for students at Algonquin College.

As the national postal service suspends all activity, students are facing challenges in receiving important documents, parcels and managing their daily affairs.

The college has taken immediate action to address the situation. In a statement to employees, the college announced, “Until further notice, incoming and outgoing mail will cease.”

The termination of mail services is expected to have “a substantial effect on day-to-day college work,” according to the college.

The impact on students varies depending on their individual circumstances. For Breeanna Maurice, a Level 2 veterinary assistant student, her banking and insurance mail is affected.

“I think it’s affecting all students differently depending on if you like hard copies or emailed stuff for your bills,” she said.

For students living in residence, the strike causes unique challenges.

“I had to order a parcel to my parents’ house to make sure I got it before I’m gone for my internship,” said Alice Baker, a Level 4 broadcasting – radio student. “And I had to pay an extra $20 because it’s further away.”

The college is advising students and staff to seek alternative solutions for urgent deliveries.

“If there are any urgent deliveries that cannot be delayed, these can always be couriered by dropping them off at central shipping and receiving,” according to the colleges communication department.

The strike’s timing is problematic as it aligns with the beginning of the holiday shopping season. Canada Post has warned that customers should expect delays, even after the strike ends, as it will take time for operations to return to normal.

For international students, the strike can cause additional stress, potentially delaying important documents or packages from home. The college’s International Education Centre is ready to provide support and guidance.