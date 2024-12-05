Bedroom fire on Viewmount Drive leaves bungalow scorched

Repairs were underway after a fire ripped through a one-storey bungalow near Algonquin College
Ben Fleguel
Photos: Ben Fleguel
December 5, 2024
Revised: December 5, 2024 12:04pm
Photo: Ben Fleguel
The scene left over from the blaze that displaced eight people living in the bungalow.

A fire that started in a bedroom of a one-storey bungalow on Viewmount Drive has left the dwelling needing serious repairs.

Ottawa Fire Services said it received multiple calls on Nov. 27 reporting flames and smoke coming out of the structure at approximately 8:55 p.m.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, eight students were displaced by the fire. However, the owner of the bungalow, who spoke with the Algonquin Times, said they were not students but a part of the workforce. The occupants were not home during the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Workers had repairs underway two days after the fire on Friday morning. At the rear of the house, all but one window in the basement had been boarded up after the windows were ruined in the fire.

The facia and soffit on the front and northeast sides of the house were scorched beyond repair and had to be ripped out.

Workers are about to begin work on the northeast side of the house.
Workers are about to begin work on the northeast side of the house. Photo credit: Ben Fleguel

The damage the fire caused was still visible at the rear, with the fire burning the soffit jet black above the windows.

The fire started in the bedroom behind the top left window. The violent scorch marks are still slightly visible below.
The fire started in the bedroom behind the top left window. The violent scorch marks are still slightly visible below. Photo credit: Ben Fleguel

Firefighters arrived on the scene Wednesday night four minutes after being dispatched.

The owner told the firefighters that no occupants were inside the home when they arrived.

According to OFS, the firefighters initiated a “fast attack” and advanced a hose line on the structure.

Firefighters had the blaze under control nine minutes after arriving at the dwelling. They then ventilated the building using high-pressure fans strategically placed inside the home.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, but an Ottawa fire investigator was been dispatched to determine the source.

Victim assistance was called to the scene of the fire to help the eight displaced tenant, according to OFS.

