Beathoven Club launches first successful open mic event in the Observatory

The new Beathoven Club launched its first open mic event on Nov. 29 in the Observatory on Algonquin College’s Woodroffe campus. The event was open to anyone wanting to share their musical talent.

The event started off with 16 performers and more participated as the event went on. The atmosphere was light and friendly, and the crowd was very welcoming to any kind of music being played by the artists.

“I love the crowd, they’re very supporting of each person that goes up on that stage no matter how well or nervous they are,” said Trista Brien, an Algonquin College esthetician student. “It’s very fun and very chill, I like it.”

The Beathoven Club started off as an idea among Faith Bernard-Ottereyes, the club leader, and her peers in the music industry arts program. They worked towards their shared vision and eventually they became a recognized club on campus.

The club was put together to inspire connection among the Algonquin College community through music. Also, to allow others to express themselves and share their passion for music.

“We had to get a bunch of endorsement signatures before the club could even be established, so we went all over campus for three days and got over 100 signatures,” said Bernard-Ottereyes.

The performers were all unique in their own ways along with the sound of their music. The sounds of the Observatory were vibrant and full of passion along with the encouraging cheers from the crowd.

Monique Messier, an Algonquin College music industry arts student, played at the start of the show and blew away the crowd with the softness of her guitar playing and light voice.

“I hope this is a regular thing,” said Messier. “No matter the program, keep doing your thing and let’s build a music community in the college.”





The Beathoven Club plans to continue the open mic event for entertainment on campus along with giving the musical talent an opportunity to shine.

Not only will this be a regular event, but the club is planning to put on shows with a setlist in the future.

“We do not have a date set but there will be more to come,” said Bernard-Ottereyes.