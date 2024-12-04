Beathoven Club launches first successful open mic event in the Observatory

“I hope this is a regular thing. No matter the program, keep doing your thing and let's build a music community in the college," said Monique Messier, an Algonquin College music industry arts student
Ethan Macleod
Photos: Ethan Macleod
December 4, 2024
Revised: December 4, 2024 1:04pm
Photo: Ethan Macleod
Leyla Cornell and Nicolas Gatien, "The Burrows," performing on stage.

The new Beathoven Club launched its first open mic event on Nov. 29 in the Observatory on Algonquin College’s Woodroffe campus. The event was open to anyone wanting to share their musical talent.

The event started off with 16 performers and more participated as the event went on. The atmosphere was light and friendly, and the crowd was very welcoming to any kind of music being played by the artists.

“I love the crowd, they’re very supporting of each person that goes up on that stage no matter how well or nervous they are,” said Trista Brien, an Algonquin College esthetician student. “It’s very fun and very chill, I like it.”

The Beathoven Club started off as an idea among Faith Bernard-Ottereyes, the club leader, and her peers in the music industry arts program. They worked towards their shared vision and eventually they became a recognized club on campus.

The club was put together to inspire connection among the Algonquin College community through music. Also, to allow others to express themselves and share their passion for music.

“We had to get a bunch of endorsement signatures before the club could even be established, so we went all over campus for three days and got over 100 signatures,” said Bernard-Ottereyes.

The performers were all unique in their own ways along with the sound of their music. The sounds of the Observatory were vibrant and full of passion along with the encouraging cheers from the crowd.

Monique Messier, an Algonquin College music industry arts student, played at the start of the show and blew away the crowd with the softness of her guitar playing and light voice.

I hope this is a regular thing,” said Messier. “No matter the program, keep doing your thing and let’s build a music community in the college.”

Monique Messier happily perfoming on stage with her guitar.
Monique Messier happily perfoming on stage with her guitar. Photo credit: Ethan Macleod

The Beathoven Club plans to continue the open mic event for entertainment on campus along with giving the musical talent an opportunity to shine.

Not only will this be a regular event, but the club is planning to put on shows with a setlist in the future.

“We do not have a date set but there will be more to come,” said Bernard-Ottereyes.

Arts & Entertainment | Featured Hero | Featured Story

Ethan Macleod

See more articles by
Ethan Macleod
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.