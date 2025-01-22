Beathoven Club hosts another successful open mic night at Algonquin College

Monique Messier captivates the crowd with a soulful performance at the open mic night.

The Beathoven Club hosted its second open mic night on Jan. 17, uniting Algonquin College students with live music while holding a space to showcase their talents in the school’s Observatory.

Music filled the campus pub as performers took the stage. Faith Bernard-Ottereyes, a music industry arts student and leader of the Beathoven Club, shared her inspiration for founding the club.

“A lot of my classmates wanted to find a way to get together and jam out. We got 80 endorsements to approve our club, so it was definitely something that was needed on campus for students to express their talents,” she said.

“This is a great place to meet people who love music just as much as we do.”

The night began with artists signing up at 6 p.m. and performances starting promptly at 7 p.m. Performers showcased a variety of talents, including original songs and covers of popular hits.

Monique Messier, a music industry arts student, performed an original piece alongside a song by The Cranberries.

“The highlight of performing is seeing the talent that everyone has and feeling the connection within the audience,” she shared

“This club does a great job at building community within this campus. One like no other in my opinion.”

Other standout performances included August John’s heartfelt original, A Sailor’s Song, which captivated the room with the song’s storytelling, and J.Dunni, who brought an energetic 90s-inspired rap vibe that had the crowd moving.

The variety of performances ensured there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The open mic also attracted first-time audience members, such as Alex Gonzales, a second-year radio broadcasting student, and Moses Mukendi, a fellow music industry arts student.

Both expressed excitement about supporting their peers and enjoying the performances.

“This school has so many under-represented artists that deserve more attention,” Mukendi added.

Gonzales also shared his enthusiasm. “I’m blown away by the level of talent here tonight,” he said.

“It’s refreshing to see students expressing themselves so authentically.”

As the evening concluded, the Beathoven Club reinforced its role as a hub for music enthusiasts at Algonquin College. Bernard-Ottereyes encouraged more students to attend future events.

“It keeps the student body inspired and is very entertaining. We want everyone to know that this is a space where they can enjoy and share their love for music.”