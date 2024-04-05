Tropical Fusion event supports Audrey’s Star fundraiser

The event in the Observatory raised funds and awareness for the Roger Neilson House

In the middle of a song, guests move to the rhythm of the music on the dance floor.

The atmosphere at a Tropical Fusion fundraiser had a sense of purpose beyond dancing and socializing.

The event supporting the Audrey’s Star campaign was held at the Observatory on March 22, raising money for Roger Neilson House.

Despite facing a rare form of mitochondrial disease, Audrey, at the age of three, touched the lives of many individuals and became the main inspiration for the evening’s charity festivities. This year, the Algonquin College public relations program’s annual campaign took on added significance as students raised funds to pay tribute to Audrey’s legacy and the resilience of families supported by Roger Neilson House.

The lively dance floor, filled with music, represented unity and community support. When the event kicked off at 8 p.m., D.J. UPN’GONE and D.J. MULL3R filled the Observatory with a mix of reggaetón, soca and Afro-beats, setting the stage for a night of dancing. Occasionally, flags representing Jamaica, Trinidad and the Dominican Republic waved proudly in the air, showcasing the backgrounds and unity among guests in the room.

After guests danced to the music, they took breaks to try the options from the $10 buffet. The aroma of elote corn with a squeeze of lime, the crispy fried puff puff (a delight from Nigeria), and the warm Jamaican patties filled the air, satisfying everyone’s taste buds.

Dancers went between bites and dance steps without losing their enthusiasm. Meanwhile, onlookers ate their meals from their seats or booths, creating a unique moment in the Observatory.

Joëlle Benoit, a team member and Level 2 student in public relations, curated a backdrop for photos that captured joyful moments as attendees beamed for snapshots.

Two devoted Algonquin College Latino Club members participated in the event, showcasing the community’s welcoming spirit. Their involvement added energy to the gathering, offering a platform to highlight the club’s projects and attract participants, building connections and cultural exchange for the guests who checked them out.

Throughout the night, laughter, music and shared memories intertwined, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie, joy and memorable moments.

As the evening drew to a close, dancing, singing and feasting in honour of Audrey’s Star warmed the hearts of all who came together to support Roger Neilson House.