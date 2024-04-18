Students swarm Student Commons for free poutine

The event started earlier because of the large number of people waiting.

Free poutine was distributed to students of Algonquin College in E-building on April 11.

The event was organized by the Students’ Association in celebration of National Poutine Day and to serve as a stress reliever for students ahead of exam week.

Amanda Logan, an event planner for the Students’ Association, said that the event was designed to give back to Algonquin College.

“We know that April is a stressful season because it’s the end of the semester and National Poutine Day is coming up so we thought it would be a great way to give back to students. We booked the date two months ago, but we spent a lot of that time working it out with the talented catering team” said Logan.

“We wanted to do something fun on the last week on campus, and National Poutine Day lined up perfectly,” said Matteo Mongroo, a member of the Students’ Association.

The venue was located at the concourse of Robert C. Gillet Student Commons.

At the event’s peak, the lineup to receive free poutine grew to nearly 60 metres with the line ending well past the Mamidosewin Centre.

The event was structured similarly to a buffet, with many options for which toppings and condiments laid out in front of guests.

Free poutine day was met with unanimous praise among those in attendance, despite many not being aware of the event before hand.

Jacqui Leroux, a development services worker on campus, said that they only found out about the event by chance.

“I had no idea free poutine day was something that was happening. I just found out about it by running into it. I heard that it was National Poutine Day earlier, but didn’t know about this. I think the event is wonderful. I think it was a great thing for [the Students’ Association] to do,” said Leroux.

Zaid Alkhaftib, a project management student, said that the event took him by surprise.

“The free poutine caught me off guard. I’m pleasantly surprised. Free things are always awesome”. Alkhaftib said.

“I had no idea what free poutine day was, but I can confirm it is delicious”, Nirmal Kumar Telagalapalli, also a project management student, said jokingly.

Free poutine day was a huge success for the Students’ Association as many in attendance expressed gratitude to those who organized the event.

For news on upcoming events on campus, visit the Algonquin Student Association event calendar here.