Student project raises over $1,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada

A group of students enrolled in Algonquin College’s project management program raised over $1,000 for charity through their group project: Make-A-Wish Board Game Night. The student-organized board game night was held April 2 on the second floor of the Level One Game Pub in the ByWard Market. The event raised funds for Make-A-Wish Canada through ticket sales and a silent auction of donated goods.

The event, serving as a final project for the students, was initially anticipated to attract 40-45 attendees but ended up selling 60 tickets, surpassing the initial maximum of 50 and requiring special permission from the pub owner.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., people enjoyed various board games, food and drinks while also having the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

The silent auction featured a variety of goods donated by local craft market vendors, many of whom were Algonquin College alumni. Vendors were given the opportunity to include business cards with the donated items, valued at approximately $250, for advertising purposes.

Under the guidance of Prof. David Solomon, the project management graduate certificate program oversaw 22 student projects across various fields, including seven charity events with the goal of raising a minimum of $1,000 for the selected charity per event. Students were given the opportunity to choose from a list of three charities: Make-A-Wish Canada, Legacy of Hope Foundation and Heart and Stroke Foundation.

By 8 p.m., the Make-A-Wish Board Game Night had already raised over $1,000 for Make-A-Wish Canada, making the event a clear success. Student organizer Katy Anderchek expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you to everyone who came out to show support for this really important charity that helps the children in our community.”

Reflecting on the success of the event, Solomon expressed his delight with the outcome saying, “It’s wonderful seeing the students celebrate their success, apply what they’ve learned and support a beautiful cause,”

Events like the Make-A-Wish Board Game Night reflect the collective efforts of the students, professors and program in organizing and executing course projects.

“I’m so glad, everyone seems so happy and our profit was for a good cause which also brings happiness for children,” said Yuki IIda, one of the event’s student organizers. “Everything goes to happiness.”