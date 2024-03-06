Sorority raises money for the MS Society by playing pool

Delta Psi Delta hosted their 32nd annual pool tournament where sorority sisters got to play pool for a good cause

Algonquin College students and Delta Psi Delta sisters (from left to right) Karine Joseph, Jacquelyn Mills and Adriana Cote during the pool tournament at MacLaren's on Elgin on Feb. 29.

Adriana Cote, a third-year student in the computer engineering technology program, knew she wanted to join a sorority the minute she heard them described as friendship clubs.

“Ever since COVID-19, my social life has gone down the drain,” said Cote. “When I heard about sisterhood and how [sorority sisters] all support each other, I really liked that, the idea of having a group of friends to support you.”

While friendship was Cote’s main reason for joining a sorority; getting to do charity work has been an added bonus.

Cote and her sorority sister Karine Joseph, a second-year photography student, signed up as a team for the 32nd annual pool tournament hosted by their sorority, Delta Psi Delta.

Delta Psi Delta is a Canadian National Sorority with chapters throughout Ontario. The sorority’s Alpha Chapter is located in Ottawa and includes students from Algonquin College, the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

The pool tournament was held at MacLaren’s on Elgin on Feb. 29.

Delta Psi Delta has been hosting their annual pool tournaments since 1991. Their goal is to raise money for charities. This year, the money raised went to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

“[The MS Society] is one of the charities we support every year,” said Maya Maayergi, the pool tournament’s event planner.

Delta Psi Delta had a past member with MS, which is why the charity is so important to the sorority.

“Each of the teams of two paid $20. We also have the raffle, so we’re charging money for the tickets for that,” said Maayergi. “All that money goes to the MS Society.”

All the raffle prizes were donated by local businesses, allowing the sorority to raise more money without having to spend any themselves. The raffle prizes included a throw blanket, a movie basket and a necklace.

Through the entrance fees and the raffle tickets, Delta Psi Delta was able to raise $506 for the MS Society.

Eight teams registered for the pool tournament. Two teams would face off and whichever team won two games first would move on to the next round.

Cote and Joseph had never played pool before participating in the tournament, so they weren’t shocked when they lost both of their games in the first round.

“I’m just here to have fun,” said Cote. “I got some balls in, so that’s not bad.”

Joseph believes, despite her loss, paying $10 to participate was worth it.

“I got to have some fun and donate to a great charity,” said Joseph.

Philanthropy is one of three pillars important to the sorority. The other two pillars are academia and sisterhood.

“You join the sorority because you care about those pillars,” said Jacquelyn Mills, a second-year student in the hotel and restaurant operations management program.

Mills joined Delta Psi Delta back in 2019 when she attended Carleton University, and is now an active alum of the sorority. Having been a part of the sorority for the past four years, Mills knows first-hand how important these events are for raising money.

“We could donate this money individually, but I feel like it’s the act of getting everyone together and having events that really helps,” said Mills.

The next charity event the sorority will take part in is the Relay For Life on March 8 at Carleton University. The Relay for Life raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I don’t know how much we’ve donated over the years, but I feel like we have had a positive impact on the community,” said Mills.