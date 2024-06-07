JIMBO’s Drag Circus wows crowd at Algonquin Commons Theatre

JIMBO finished her one-of-a-kind circus-inspired drag show to a standing ovation from a capacity crowd at the Algonquin Commons Theatre last Thursday.

JIMBO, the drag queen who rose to fame following a stellar performance in Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, and winning Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8, showcased why she is so beloved. The show was full of daring stunts, clever innuendo, cutting-edge fashion and some of the most ridiculous gags to ever grace the stage.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into it,” said audience member Sean Bale. “I had never been to a drag show before, and my friends told me this would be a little different than most shows, but I’m still shocked. Shocked in like a good way but wow, just wow.”

JIMBO, who is well known for her out-of-the-box creativity and over-the-top gags, has a different background than most queens. Having grown up in London, Ont., then moving to Victoria, B.C, JIMBO joined the vaudeville troupe Atomic Vaudeville, then took her first clown course. That experience was front and centre as JIMBO and fellow performers amazed the audience with beloved JIMBO characters such as Casper the Baloney Ghost, Joan Rivers and Shirley Temple (this time with a special twist). JIMBO also brought out some surprising and hilarious acts, including (but not limited to), stripper detectives, inflatable “Shtink Fingers,” Morty the shit-slinging chimp and a massive pair of fake breasts that sprayed whipped cream on the cheering audience.

“I loved it, absolutely loved it,” said Chloe Rousse, who sat in the first row with her grandmother. “When JIMBO came down and sprayed us [with whipped cream], oh my god, I was crying with laughter.”

The performance included a number of jokes and references to other famous queens, including Priyanka, Kandy Muse, and RuPaul herself. Fans of Drag Race were also treated to a number of gut-busting references to the show, and a classic baloney-tossing finale that brought the house down.

“I’m only sad that I didn’t catch a piece of baloney,” said Rousse. “That’s my only regret.”