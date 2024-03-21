Drag performers dance the night away at Algonquin College

Karen Ligays, photographed in the Observatory after the show.

A student-run drag show was hosted in the Observatory on March 14.

The winter-themed performance was organized in a joint effort between the Students’ Association and the recently formed Drag Club. The Observatory was decorated with bright colours and flashy lights to fit the atmosphere of the event.

Tickets to the event were distributed online for free and the event was open to anyone who wanted to attend.

Cassandra Jones, head of the Clubs and Community Association, said that she was excited for the event to kick off.

“This is a partnership between the Students’ Association and the Drag Club. This is my first drag event on campus and I’m excited to work on it,” Jones said.

As the event was preparing to start, the venue allowed patrons to order food and drinks, as well as mingle with each other.

Ruby Martini and their friend Nox, who is a second-year Early Childhood Education student, was excited for the show.

“I’m expecting some pizazz tonight. And some slay. Fashion and music. I’m expecting everything,” Martini said.

Once everything was settled, the hosts walked up on stage and welcomed the crowd. The hosts of the event were two drag queens named Karen Ligays and Edith Puthi.

The show started off with a land acknowledgement and witty banter between the two hosts. Karen Ligays jokingly said, “Drag is a contact sport”.

Both hosts performed separate acts before making way for the many drag artists who were performing that night.

Many of the performers who participated in the event were Algonquin College alumni, including Edith Puthi.

Each of the performances were met with enormous rounds of applause from the crowd, with drag king BJ Stroker and drag queen Lady Justice being crowd favourites.

The show had a brief intermission where guests were able to order more food and drinks. Participants also had the chance to win tickets to see Sasha Colby, a famous drag performer who was crowned the winner of the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Colby performed at the Algonquin College Theatre on March 19.

After the brief intermission, each of the artists performed another set of performances, which were each met with applause.

The show ended with a round of applause for all the drag artists and a shout-out to the Students’ Association and the Observatory.

The atmosphere of the event was colourful and energetic, with the performers’ enthusiasm radiating throughout the event.