Country music star Corb Lund captivates Algonquin Commons Theatre

The country music singer expressed gratitude to Ottawa fans for their unwavering support

Alberta native Corb Lund performed at a sold-out venue of 823 screaming fans on Saturday, March 16 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre as part of the El Viejo album release tour.

Right from the start, humour and fun were a big part of the show. Amidst the lively atmosphere, a fan shouted “take your shirt off Corb,” he playfully responded “you first honey” with his stetson tilted low as he strapped on his guitar.

The concert attracted a diverse crowd, from longtime listeners experiencing Lund’s performance live for the first time to families, friends, couples and people of all ages coming together to enjoy the music.

The Shirtliffe family proudly wore their matching “we heart Corb” t-shirts. Shannon Scott, Ian Shirtliffe, Sarah Shirtliffe, Stella Shirtliffe and Georgia Shirtliffe have been fans for over 16 years and they have made Corb Lund concerts a family affair. They have in total attended three Corb Lund concerts.

The music, the ambiance and his love for his fans keep them returning.

“What keeps us coming back to his shows is the small intimate venues, and we get an opportunity to be first in line to meet him,” said Sarah Shirtliffe.

Georgia Shirtliffe, who is Sarah and Ian’s daughter, attended her first Corb Lund concert at the age of nine years old and she is now 16.

Lund’s music, which has earned him Juno Award recognition, resonates widely, attracting even those who aren’t typically country music supporters.

Cheetah Parava, a music enthusiast was introduced to Lund’s work through the song Five Dollar Bill by a friend. She subsequently shared Corb Lund’s music with her friend Des Evans. The two were eager to see Lund’s show, which would be their first.

After watching the opening act, 49 Winchesters, Parava was pleasantly surprised and already considered herself a new fan. This chain of musical discovery highlighted Lund’s broad appeal.

A real cowboy singing country music, Lund maintained a traditional country Western feel, genuine storytelling, blues and harmonies.

“I like some country music because it has its roots in blues and Black music. I pay my respect to anyone who makes good music,” said Evans.

The new album El Viejo is out now on all streaming platforms.