College marks Indigenous History Month with screening of Killers of the Flower Moon

The Student Association and the Mamidosewin Centre combined forces to present the film to students and promote awareness and support Indigenous students on campus

Algonquin College decided to commemorate National Indigenous History Month with a screening of Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and based on the best-selling book by David Grann. The screening took place at 4:00 p.m. in the N-building on June 6, 2024. The book and movie follow the tragic history of the Osage Nation murders in the 1920s. The film explores the conspiracy and investigations into the tragic murders of wealthy Osage people, whose land was rich in oil. The film serves to highlight the injustices that plague Indigenous communities.

The weather during the screening was tumultuous as a dozen attendees made it to the N-building before waiting to be let into the Blackbox Theatre to watch Scorcese’s newest film.

“[The film was] very overwhelming. Good portrayal and good directing,” said Mia MacPherson-Bailey, a Level 1 baking and pastries art student.

“I was very excited to see it and I’m pleased with it,” said Jasper Bartram, a Level 3 film and media production student. “I was extremely happy when Scorsese came out with a high-budget film regarding this horrifying story that doesn’t get covered enough.”

Lucy Hotoyan, a Level 2 child and youth care student, said: “I think it’s great that there was an event like this. A lot of people don’t know where the theatre is, and I wish there were more events like this.”

As an Algonquin College student, Hotoyan said she thinks it’s important to learn about Indigenous history. “It is their land, and we are using it. It is important to know the details of their oppression.”

Along with film screenings, the Mamidosewin Centre sponsors numerous events open to all students at the college.