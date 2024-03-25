Collectors fill Nepean Sportsplex to showcase their antiques

"I'm hoping younger people can come to enjoy the old," longtime collector says

From military items to comic books, the Nepean Sportsplex had all things nostalgic on March 17 during the Ottawa Nostalgia & Collectible Show.

The event hosted more than 50 top dealers’ exhibits with 120 tables filled with all sorts of antiques.

In the middle of the dealers hall, John Beriault had a table filled with old porcelain dolls and native artwork.

“I’ve collected for 60 years, I’m 80 this year. I’ve been coming here since this show started,” Beriault said. “I mean, I used to come in here and know everybody. Now I don’t, and I’m hoping younger people can come to enjoy the old.”

Many of the older people at the show knew each other from other events or had bought stuff from each other. But there was also a small number of younger collectors and buyers.

“Things are offered to you monthly. Like these items, these military items were offered to me this morning and I bought them. My buddy is buying half of them and leaving me with the other half,” Rodrick MacDonald said

MacDonald’s booth was at the front of the hall, taking up two tables. The tables had ancient coins, ancient Roman items, military items, and old knick-knacks. Many of MacDonald’s pieces came from an archeologist friend he had and would buy from.

“My buddy is a specialist and I’m a generalist,” MacDonald said. “So, you have to define your niche. Say you open a shawarma place. Is it a tiny little takeout spot, or is it a fancy restaurant?”

Throughout the show hall, there was an even split between specialist and generalist collectors. Some booths were filled with just old Marvel action figures while others had books, toys and cutlery.

“I’ve collected these items from swing markers and other shows,” said Lara Sullivan, a stoneware collector. “For years, my husband and I collected, but we don’t come to sell at events like these very much.”

As the show came to an end, vendors packed up their items and prepared for the next collectors show.