Amazon Canada will close all warehouse locations in Quebec

Top stories from Ottawa and around the world on Jan. 22, 2025, by the Algonquin Times staff

Local

CBC – Ottawa is receiving $10.5 million from the Ontario government to fund homeless projects in the city for the next two years.

The decision came after the federal government allowed Ontario to fund homeless projects directly to municipalities.

Clara Freire, Ottawa’s general manager of community and social services, is optimistic about the fundings.

“We’re hoping we can get the funding approved fairly quickly,” said Freire. “The key is to work now on a strategy to implement which will take some time especially if we’re looking at some capital development.”

Freire states the fundings will go directly toward the city’s encampment strategy, which costs around $14 million.

National

CP – Amazon Canada announced they will be closing all seven of their warehouses in Quebec, resulting in a staff layoff over the next two months.

The decision came following a difficult relationship between Amazon and unionized labour workers in Laval, Que.

Francois Legault, premier of Quebec, expressed deep sadness regarding the decision.

“I can understand that it must be tough for the 1,700 families involved with these decisions,” said Legault.

Caroline Senneville, president of the union involved in Laval, called the decision “a slap in the face for all Quebec workers.”

Around 1,700 permanent employees in the province are to be laid off in the following two months.

International

AP News – A fatal high school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. left one injured and two dead, including shooter, marking it this year’s first school shooting in the United States.

It was a usual day in Antioch High School when students began their lunch period, until disaster struck.

A 17-year-old male student, Solomon Henderson, walked into the cafeteria to “confront” 16-year-old female student, Josselin Corea Escalante. Henderson opened fire, killing Escalante.

Shortly after firing his handgun, Henderson then pulled the trigger on himself.

Another male student, who was with Escalante, suffered a bullet graze wound. The male student was treated for his injuries and left the hospital the same day.

The high school is home to 2,000 students and located in Antioch, a residential area 16 kilometers from downtown Nashville.

Nashville police are actively investigating to find a possible motive for the shooting and why the victims were targeted.