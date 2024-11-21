Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team dominates George Brown Huskies

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team delivered a commanding performance on Nov. 15, defeating the George Brown Huskies in straight sets at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Centre.

The game started slow for the Wolves as they were trying to find their footing. The Huskies tried to set the tone for the game, but the Wolves made quick adjustments to get the game on track.

The quiet air in the moments of the match was punctuated with callouts from players and the sound of coach Everton Senior yelling adjustments needed for the Wolves to dominate the game.

“We started off a little slow. I think it was a little quiet in the gym tonight, but we were able to find our energy and we were able to find a rhythm and ride the wave,” said Riley Lanicia, who plays the middle positions for the Wolves.

The Wolves were able to run tactical sets and control the pace of the game early and deal a blow to George Brown. The Huskies could not recover from the pressure.

The first set told the story of the Wolves’ domination, but in the eyes of Senior, the game wasn’t his team’s best performance.

“The goal is to get the win. I thought we kind of had our B-minus game for the most part but I think we cleaned it up in the third set and played a lot better” said Senior.

“Volleyball is a game of tactics, and the team that makes the least mistakes will triumph. It is about getting to realize the finer points that it is basically our errors that are keeping the team in the match and if we can just clean up little things, we should be a lot more successful,” said Senior.

With the win, the Wolves improved to 6-2 overall and strengthened their position in a strong OCAA eastern division. With a three-game win streak, they were taking the momentum into Saturday’s matchup against Fleming College. This will be crucial to the Wolves’ route to the top of the OCAA standings.

“I think it’s good,” said Wolves left side Cambria Alford. “I mean, we kind of looked at Fleming and we know it might not be like the same level of competitions that we played before, but we just need to make sure that we keep our head in the game because we just don’t want to lose it.”