Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team continues winning streak

The Wolves are on a hot four-game winning streak and in second place in the Ontario College Athletic Association standings

The Wolves women’s volleyball team won all three sets on Nov. 16 against the Fleming Phoenix at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The players were on fire and the team’s communication on the court was exceptional.

“We were focused and wanted this win to keep our winning streak going,” said Isabelle Tourangeau, the Wolves’ middle hitter.

Tourangeau got one of the last kills in the third set of the game. Carys Tenthorey set her up flawlessly dead centre of the court for an unstoppable spike, leaving the Phoenix breathless, and the fans in the stands in awe. Tourangeau jumped up, which seemed to be in slow motion, and delivered a powerful spike. The power behind the ball was undeniable.

Notable powerhouses on the team were Cambria Alford and Riley Lancia. Alford started the first two with setter Gabrielle Paquette.

Paquette has the ability to put the ball right in the attackers’ hot zone. Paquette reads the game as if it was a romance novel she’s written herself. She gets the second ball every time and within seconds she has to decide what will be the best play for her team. Playing the game isn’t just a physical game, Paquette has to think quick on her feet making her the mastermind of the game.

Lancia and Alford’s power was obvious to all the spectators. They hit a total of 25 kills between the both of them and eight digs on defence.

“I just went out focused and ready to have fun,” said Lancia, the Wolves’ middle hitter.

The Wolves came out playful, joking and smiling as if they had already won the game. Their charisma and domination was apparent and the opposing team knew it was going to be a tough game from the get-go.

“We have a good calibre of players this year. We have three rookies starting for us, and they have all been impactful. We also have a third-year setter who makes the engine run. We have a mix of players from first year to fourth year who have gelled well to help us achieve the record we have had so far,” said Everton Senior, head coach of the Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team.

The communication on the Fleming team was disorganized, which caused them to bump into each other when trying to hit the ball multiple times during the game. The flow to their game had numerous hiccups causing them to lose all three sets, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-13. Their confidence slowly decreased in each set, displaying a constant decline on the scoreboard.