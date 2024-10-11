Algonquin Wolves men’s soccer team climbs to the top of national rankings in September

“We are just privileged to be able to compete for the school and give it everything on the field,” said Wolves centre Bardhi Rrahmani
Steven Dalloo
Photos: Steven Dalloo
October 11, 2024
Revised: October 11, 2024 9:42am
Photo: Steven Dalloo
Bardhi Rrahmani and Alessandro Vivolo, Algonquin Wolves soccer players, sitting on the bleachers before practice.

On Sept. 24, the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association welcomed a new team to the top of the rankings as the Algonquin Wolves landed at the No. 1 spot.

The achievement marks a high point for the team but also highlights the Wolvesteamwork, dedication and strategic brilliance on the field.

We obviously look forward to challenging games and the league is incredibly challenging, a lot of teams are getting results against each other, but we look forward to each game and each new challenge,” said Angus Wong, the team’s head coach.

Bardhi Rrahmani and Alessandro Vivolo Algonquin Wolves soccer players sitting on the bleachers before practice
Bardhi Rrahmani and Alessandro Vivolo, Algonquin Wolves soccer players, sitting on the bleachers before practice. Photo credit: Steven Dalloo

With Wong at the helm, the Wolves have shown off their mettle with dominating performances, securing the top spot at the pinnacle of Canadian collegiate soccer. Team continuity has led to more on field success.

“Lot of returning players,” said Wong. These guys know each other and spend a lot of time together and that helps on the field”

The view from the top of the CCAA standing rankings was not unexpected but a testament to hard work and commitment. The Wolves started the fall season with an undefeated streak, demonstrating domination against some great teams in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association.

Angus Wong and Jacob Toste-Gyurik In between play
Angus Wong (left) and Jacob Toste-Gyurik In between play. Photo credit: James Gray

The teams that play in September can be characterized by a strong defence, cohesive midfield play and a balanced attack that left opponents struggling to keep up.

The Wolves not only secured victory, but they also managed to shut out some opponents completely. The team showed off their offensive and defensive strengths striking a critical balance to success.

“Any and whoever. We do not really fear or look forward to any match-up we just want to compete at a high level,” said Bardhi Rrahmani, the Wolves’ centre midfielder.

The Wolves have started off hot, but the team knows the season is far from over as they battle it out at the top of the East division standings.

The Wolves have put other teams on notice letting them know they are a force to be reckoned with. The No. 1 ranking in September is nice, but the team is focused on a bigger prize: taking home the CCAA national championship.

The Wolves believe the work and family-like bonds they have put into their craft will help them triumph.

We prepared for a while to be ready just staying together, we are a family everyone puts 100 per cent out there on the field,” said Alessandro Vivolo, the Wolves’ centre back.

Sports & Recreation

Steven Dalloo

See more articles by
Steven Dalloo
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.