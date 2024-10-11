Algonquin Wolves men’s soccer team climbs to the top of national rankings in September

“We are just privileged to be able to compete for the school and give it everything on the field,” said Wolves centre Bardhi Rrahmani

On Sept. 24, the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association welcomed a new team to the top of the rankings as the Algonquin Wolves landed at the No. 1 spot.

The achievement marks a high point for the team but also highlights the Wolves’ teamwork, dedication and strategic brilliance on the field.

“We obviously look forward to challenging games and the league is incredibly challenging, a lot of teams are getting results against each other, but we look forward to each game and each new challenge,” said Angus Wong, the team’s head coach.





With Wong at the helm, the Wolves have shown off their mettle with dominating performances, securing the top spot at the pinnacle of Canadian collegiate soccer. Team continuity has led to more on field success.

“Lot of returning players,” said Wong. “These guys know each other and spend a lot of time together and that helps on the field”

The view from the top of the CCAA standing rankings was not unexpected but a testament to hard work and commitment. The Wolves started the fall season with an undefeated streak, demonstrating domination against some great teams in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association.





The teams that play in September can be characterized by a strong defence, cohesive midfield play and a balanced attack that left opponents struggling to keep up.

The Wolves not only secured victory, but they also managed to shut out some opponents completely. The team showed off their offensive and defensive strengths striking a critical balance to success.

“Any and whoever. We do not really fear or look forward to any match-up we just want to compete at a high level,” said Bardhi Rrahmani, the Wolves’ centre midfielder.

The Wolves have started off hot, but the team knows the season is far from over as they battle it out at the top of the East division standings.

The Wolves have put other teams on notice letting them know they are a force to be reckoned with. The No. 1 ranking in September is nice, but the team is focused on a bigger prize: taking home the CCAA national championship.

The Wolves believe the work and family-like bonds they have put into their craft will help them triumph.

“We prepared for a while to be ready just staying together, we are a family everyone puts 100 per cent out there on the field,” said Alessandro Vivolo, the Wolves’ centre back.