Algonquin Wolves fail to complete comeback against Seneca Sting

The Wolves fell in a nail-biter to the Sting at home

The Algonquin Wolves men’s basketball team fell to the Seneca Sting 79-68 on Nov. 23 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. The game started off close with both teams alternating baskets throughout the first quarter.

The score was tied six times and there five lead changes through the entire game.

In the second quarter Seneca started to pull away making three point after three point, shooting five of nine from beyond the arc.

The Wolves picked up some momentum in the fourth quarter, cutting Seneca’s lead to six points with five minutes to go in the game.

Everything changed after Seneca forward Ryan Brooks knocked down a three pointer late in the fourth quarter to end the Wolves’ momentum.

“We dug a hole and couldn’t get out of it and finish the first half not in a good way,” said Wolves head coach Trevor Costello.

The Wolves struggled to space the floor and shoot the ball consistently. They successfully shot the ball an abysmal rate of 32.9 per cent.

“Too much individual play, we didn’t play team basketball today,” said Costello.

The Sting won the physical game with the Wolves. The visiting squad was all over the glass, collecting rebounds and beating the Wolves down low. The Sting out-rebounded the Wolves 47-29. The Wolves were getting dominated near their basket, with the Sting making 40 of its points in the paint.

One of the bright spots for the Wolves came from forward Tesloch Luk who had another 20-point game with 24 points. Luk is now averaging an outstanding 22 points per game.

Another highlight came from the bench.

Guard Simon Desta came off the bench playing 27 minutes, racking up 17 points and making four three pointers. “I felt like I was in the zone a little bit,” said Desta, noting he was “just trying to get into my spots.”

Costello gave his player of the game honour to Wolves big man Ted Braden who had 10 points and made 50 per cent of his shots.. “He played really good on both sides of the court and stood out to me today,” said Costello.

Costello is looking to see his team move the ball better for the next game.

The Wolves look to bounce back as they face their rivals, the 2-6 La Cite Coyotes at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, on Nov. 27 and at 7 p.m.